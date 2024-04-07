Elvish Yadav In Fresh Trouble? 1200-Page Chargesheet Reveals YouTuber Used A Virtual Number To Arrange Snake Venom

The Noida police recently submitted a 1,200-page chargesheet in a Uttar Pradesh court, alleging that Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, utilized a virtual phone number to coordinate the procurement of snake venom for rave parties and to communicate with snake charmers. As per reports, the chargesheet contains concerning revelations about Yadav’s purported involvement in facilitating the acquisition of venom for these gatherings. It states that Elvish utilized a virtual phone number to ensure privacy and detachment from any specific location or device.

According to the chargesheet, Elvish Yadav would contact his associate Vinay using the virtual number when organizing parties requiring venom. Vinay would then relay the instructions to Ishwar, who would inform the snake charmers accordingly. Subsequently, the snake charmers would arrive at the party venue with their snakes. Police investigations found records of Elvish’s virtual number in Vinay’s call log.

READ MORE: Will Dev Patel’s Monkey Man Have A Sequel? Actor Feels, “This Sounds Like A Cliché But…”

ALSO READ: Ramayana Cast Salary Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor To Pocket Rs.250 Crore For The Trilogy, Sai Pallavi & Yash Fall Way Behind

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Shocking Revelations Made In The Chargesheet

The Noida police revealed that venom extraction from snakes occurred at a banquet hall owned by Ishwar. The chargesheet asserts that Elvish Yadav maintained contact with snake charmers, some of whom are currently in custody. Police officer Vidya Sagar Mishra informed a leading news channel that the confiscated venom originated from krait snakes, a type of cobra. He stated, “We have submitted a chargesheet against all individuals named as accused. Additionally, we have included statements from several witnesses, including an expert from Mumbai’s Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology.”

Elvish Yadav, previously detained in Noida Jail, has been granted bail. The case was registered under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier in November, raids conducted in Noida Sector 49 resulted in the recovery of five cobra snakes. Additionally, nine other snakes were rescued during the operation, alongside the discovery of snake venom at the scene. During subsequent investigations, the individuals apprehended implicated Elvish.