Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani announced their split

After 11 years of marriage, actor Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, have decided to separate. They released the following statement in official capacity: “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. The welfare and best interests of our two children have been and will continue to be our top priorities during this change in our lives. We would value it if our privacy was upheld at all times. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, thank you.” The cause of their breakup is still a mystery, though.

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to themin 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She featured in several big films like ‘Dhoom’, ‘Dus’, and ‘No Entry’.

She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Alongside seasoned actor Suniel Shetty, she will also be seen in the upcoming series “Invisible Woman,” which is supported by Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India. The project is being led by Rajesh M Selva of “Thoongaa Vanam” and “Kadaram Kondan” renown.