Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Ram Charan stuns fans with a dual role in Game Changer, set for release on January 10, 2025. During promotions in Dallas, he performed “Ra Macha Macha” with co-star SJ Suryah, energizing fans. Stay tuned for the trailer launch and updates!

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Ram Charan, the global sensation and Mega family star, is gearing up to amaze fans with his upcoming film, Game Changer. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam, this political drama promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Adding to the excitement, Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role, a rare treat for his audience. The film features leading ladies Kiara Advani and Anjali, whose performances are eagerly anticipated.

The Game Changer team is currently in Dallas, promoting the film with great enthusiasm. The promotional event turned into a grand spectacle, drawing an enormous crowd and electrifying energy. Ram Charan’s stage entrance was met with roaring cheers, and he did not disappoint. Teaming up with co-star SJ Suryah, he performed the energetic track “Ra Macha Macha” from the film, leaving the audience awestruck. Music composer Thaman also joined them, showcasing flawless dance moves that elevated the excitement of the event.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s trailer, which the makers have announced will be released soon. Produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer boasts an impressive cast that includes Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

Scheduled for a grand pan-Indian release on January 10, 2025, Game Changer is expected to set the tone for the year’s blockbusters. As the countdown begins, fans can look forward to updates from the team in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Appeals Fans To ‘Express Feelings Responsibly’ After Sandhya Threatre Tragedy

Filed under

Game Changer movie Game Changer release date Ram Charan Ram Charan dual role

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Shocking ‘Wife-Swapping’ Case: Two Men Blackmail Women With Private Photos – What’s Going On?

Bengaluru Shocking ‘Wife-Swapping’ Case: Two Men Blackmail Women With Private Photos – What’s Going On?

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Fatal Plane Crash In Brazil’s Gramado Kills 10 Passengers, Shocks Tourists

Fatal Plane Crash In Brazil’s Gramado Kills 10 Passengers, Shocks Tourists

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Top Celebrity Weddings Of 2024: Glamorous Moments and Intimate Celebrations

Top Celebrity Weddings Of 2024: Glamorous Moments and Intimate Celebrations

Entertainment

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Appeals Fans To ‘Express Feelings Responsibly’ After Sandhya Threatre Tragedy

Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Appeals Fans To ‘Express Feelings Responsibly’ After Sandhya Threatre Tragedy

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox