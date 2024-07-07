Fahadh Faasil Rejects Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'? All We Know

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has created a deal of buzz among fans as it marks the veteran actor’s first collaboration with the ‘Vikram’ helmer. According to the latest reports, the makers of the film approached Fahadh Faasil for a key in the biggie. However, things didn’t quite work out.

Fahadh Faasil Turns Down ‘Coolie’?

Fahadh Faasil, who shares a strong rapport with Lokesh Kanagaraj and previously collaborated with him for ‘Vikram’, has reportedly turned down an offer to essay a key role in his latest film ‘Coolie’. According to Hindustan Times, the makers met the ‘Pushpa’ villain and discussed the matter with him in detail. However, FaFa refused to sign the dotted line as he already has films in his kitty.

Interestingly, Fahadh is part of Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ and recently dubbed for it in Chennai. It is slated to release in theatres in October. FaFa is no stranger to Tamil cinema. He impressed fans with his work in ‘Super Deluxe’ and ‘Vikram’. He also floored critics with his portrayal of Velu in the well-received Maamannan.

About ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth will reportedly essay the role of a don in the biggie and his character is likely to have negative shades. The announcement teaser suggests that ‘Coolie’ will be set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. It is also said to be a standalone project with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Vikram and the Karthi-led Kaithi.

Coolie also features Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The grapevine also suggests that Ranveer Singh is being considered for a role in the actioner. However, this isn’t set in stone. ‘Coolie’ will be produced by Kalainithi Maran and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who previously teamed up with Rajinikanth for films such as ‘Jailer’ and ‘Petta’.It is expected to hit screens on a yet-to-be-announced date next year

