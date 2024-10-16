Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

Singer Liam Payne, who was associated with popular band 'One Direction', is no more.

Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

Singer Liam Payne, who was associated with the popular band ‘One Direction’, is no more. According to CNN, He died  in Argentina after falling from the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor.

Singer Liam Payne Dies In Argentina

In a tragic development, singer Liam Payne is no more. As per CNN, emergency services stated that he was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. According to reports in the Argentine media, he was in the city to attend  the concert of Niall Horan, his former ‘One Direction’ bandmate. More details about the events leading up to the tragedy are awaited.

A Look At The Singer’s Career

Liam James Payne was born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton. He first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14, making it through several rounds before judge Simon Cowell advised him to return in two years.

In 2010, Payne came back to The X Factor, competing as a solo artist. After receiving a suggestion from guest judge Nicole Scherzinger, he was paired with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, forming the boy band ‘One Direction’.

Though ‘One Direction’ finished third on The X Factor, their fame skyrocketed after the show. Their debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” was released in September 2011 and it reached the top of the charts in multiple countries. The song won the Brit Award for British Single of the Year in 2012.

One Direction’s debut album, Up All Night, was released in November 2011 and became a massive international success, making them first UK group to have reach number one in the United States with their debut album. The band released four more records together: 2012’s ‘Take Me Home’, 2013’s ‘Midnight Memories’, 2014’s ‘Four’ and 2015’s ‘Made in the AM’.

After the band went on hiatus in January 2016, Payne released a solo album, LP1, in December 2019.

Filed under

Liam Payne Liam Payne death Liam Payne news One Direction
