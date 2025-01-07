Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani's family is under scrutiny after her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, filed an FIR accusing them of domestic violence and fraudulent activities. The allegations also involve Hansika and her mother, Mona, with Muskan claiming that the abuse led to Bell’s Palsy. (Read more below)

In a dramatic twist involving actress Hansika Motwani’s family, her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, has filed a formal complaint against them, accusing the Motwani family of domestic violence and fraudulent activities. According to reports, Muskan, who is married to Hansika’s brother Prashant Motwani, has lodged an FIR at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

The FIR names Hansika and her mother, Mona Motwani, alongside Prashant in a shocking complaint. Muskan claims that she was subjected to domestic violence by her estranged husband, Prashant, which allegedly resulted in her developing Bell’s Palsy—a condition that causes partial facial paralysis. In her complaint, Muskan also accused Hansika and Mona of interfering in her marriage, which she believes played a significant role in the breakdown of their relationship.

Further fueling the allegations, Muskan has accused the Motwani family of demanding expensive gifts and money, even claiming their involvement in property-related fraudulent activities. These serious allegations have added a layer of complexity to the already troubled relationship between Muskan and her in-laws.

Speaking to ETimes, Muskan confirmed that she had filed the case but chose not to provide further details, stating, “I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further.” Despite this, the allegations have garnered significant media attention, with many focusing on the potential impact on the Motwani family’s public image.

As the controversy unfolds, Hansika Motwani’s social media posts have caught the public’s eye. The actress shared cryptic messages, one of which read, “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim,” suggesting that she may be addressing the situation in an empowering manner. Another post shared by Hansika read, “Beti ko ghar ki Laxmi maane, Laxmi… ko hi beti maane,” which some have interpreted as a reflection on the challenging circumstances surrounding her personal life.

Muskan married Prashant Motwani in 2020, but the couple has reportedly been living apart since 2022. The ongoing legal proceedings and the latest allegations are sure to keep the spotlight on Hansika Motwani and her family for the time being.

