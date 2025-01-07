Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Rohit Saraf aka Rishi Shekhawat from Mismatched (Netflic series) turns 28 on his birthday today. Born on January 8, 1996, In an Indian family in Kathmandu, Nepal, he is now a very vell known Indian actor of all times.

Rohit Saraf aka Rishi Shekhawat from Mismatched (Netflix series), turns 28 on his birthday today. Born on January 8, 1996, in an Indian family in Kathmandu, Nepal, he is now a very vell known Indian actor of all times.

He relocated with his family to Delhi, where he spent his childhood. At just 15 years old, he moved to Mumbai on his own to fulfill his late father Suresh Saraf’s dream of seeing him become an actor.

Rohit’s father passed away when he was 12 years old. After completing his Grade 10 education, he decided to focus entirely on pursuing his passion for acting.

Rohit Saraf’s Career

Rohit Saraf’s journey in the entertainment industry is a captivating story of talent, perseverance, and versatility. He began his career with television, gaining recognition through shows like Channel V’s teen drama Best Friends Forever? before making a stellar transition to films.

His big-screen debut came in 2016, portraying Alia Bhatt’s younger brother in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi. This marked the start of a promising career. The following year, Saraf showcased his international appeal in the Norwegian drama What Will People Say, which was Norway’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

In 2018, Saraf appeared in the heartwarming comedy-drama Hichki, sharing screen space with Rani Mukerji. He further solidified his reputation with a standout performance in the biographical drama The Sky Is Pink (2019), where he acted alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Critics praised his performance, with NDTV calling his work “solid” and Firstpost applauding his “rock-solid performance.”

Saraf’s career took a dynamic turn in 2020 with Anurag Basu’s dark comedy Ludo. Despite limited dialogue, he delivered a memorable performance, earning praise from The Times of India for standing out among a star-studded ensemble. That same year, he ventured into the digital space with Netflix’s romantic drama series Mismatched, where his portrayal of a refreshingly non-alpha male lead was widely appreciated.

Expanding his horizons, Saraf took on a lead role in the Tamil romantic drama Kamali From Nadukkaveri (2021) and played Hrithik Roshan’s younger brother in the action thriller Vikram Vedha (2022). In 2024, he had his first leading role in a Hindi film with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound. While the film received mixed reviews, Saraf’s charm shone through, earning him accolades for his on-screen presence.

Looking ahead, Saraf is set to appear in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil venture Thug Life and Dharma Productions’ highly anticipated romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. His ever-evolving career continues to capture the hearts of audiences, cementing his place as one of the most promising young actors in Indian cinema.

Mismatched Season3

While the rest of the season was praised for its character growth and engaging storylines, it’s the ending that left a bitter aftertaste. Many fans felt that the emotional rollercoaster of the finale overshadowed the otherwise well-crafted narrative. “The whole season was fine, not as bad as some critics are saying, but that ending! I wanted to cry but couldn’t,” one viewer lamented. Another added, “That song Roshni hi Roshni hai is now traumatizing. Every time I hear it, I remember the ending, and it just ruins the entire season for me.”

Interestingly, fans also pointed out the maturity shown by Rishi, whose decisions throughout the season were based on careful consideration. His choice to call off the engagement was seen as realistic, given their age and the pressures they were facing. Yet, his emotional depth and willingness to engage with Dimple—despite the uncertainties—left fans wondering why he would make such a dramatic gesture at the end.

