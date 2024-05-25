Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Divorcing? Pandya risks losing 70% assets

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya’s tumultuous 2024 IPL season has coincided with swirling rumors about his personal life. As the team ended at the bottom of the points table with only four wins out of 14 matches, Pandya faced intense scrutiny and was frequently booed by fans disappointed with his performance and leadership.

Adding to his woes, rumors suggest that Pandya’s marriage with Natasa Stankovic is on the rocks. Speculation began when social media users noticed that the Serbian model had changed her Instagram handle from “Natasa Stankovic Pandya” to “Natasa Stankovic.” This, combined with a lack of recent posts featuring each other and Pandya’s silence on Natasa’s birthday on March 4, fueled the rumors of their separation.

Further fueling these rumors, Natasa has not been seen supporting Pandya at the IPL matches this season, a stark contrast to her previous appearances. Some online posts suggest that if the couple divorces, Pandya might lose up to 70% of his assets in alimony.

The Couple’s Relationship History

Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht on January 20, 2020. They welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30, 2020, and later renewed their vows in a ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day last year. Their relationship has been widely followed and cherished by fans.

Social Media Reactions and Speculations

A Reddit post ignited much of the speculation, pointing out the changes in Natasa’s Instagram activity and the absence of mutual posts. One user noted, “Unless there’s any confirmed information from Hardik or Natasa’s side, this news should be treated as fake news.” Another user expressed sympathy for Pandya, highlighting the pressures he faces both personally and professionally, saying, “I feel very bad for him. Family problems, franchise pressure, World Cup, and all these trolls. And he still used to smile, he was trying to keep himself positive.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the rumors and a challenging IPL season, Hardik Pandya remains focused on his cricketing career. As the vice-captain of the Indian team, he aims to shine in the upcoming T20 World Cup starting on June 2. Meanwhile, Natasa continues to engage in her personal pursuits, including fitness, as seen in her recent Instagram posts.

While the rumors continue to circulate, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has made any public statements regarding their relationship status. Fans and followers are urged to wait for official confirmations before jumping to conclusions.

Show Full Article