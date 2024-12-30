Mariah Carey previously dated her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, but the two ended their relationship last year. She was also married to actor Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016.

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak fueled dating rumors with another display of affection during a dinner outing at Duemani restaurant in Aspen on Sunday.

The duo, currently working on a musical collaboration, were seen holding hands as they left the venue, with .Paak leading Carey out of the celeb-favorite winter destination. Witnesses noted their evident happiness, as they smiled and stayed close throughout the evening.

Cozy Moments at Dinner

Inside the restaurant, the pair shared a warm and flirtatious connection. Mariah placed her hands gently on Anderson as they sat near each other, with .Paak at one point leaning across the table to kiss her hand.

Reports suggest that this isn’t the first time the two have been seen together in Aspen. Just last week, they were spotted holding hands during another dinner outing, sparking rumors about their relationship status. Despite the speculation, representatives for both have yet to comment.

Anderson Paak and Mariah Carey were spotted being cozy together.🚨 pic.twitter.com/RtbFYvPDT0 — POP GOSSIP (@TheePopGossip) December 30, 2024

Mariah Carey and Anderson Paak spotted in Aspen, Colorado together. 📸 pic.twitter.com/RwIdIUnAsl — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) December 30, 2024

Previous Sightings

According to sources, Mariah and Anderson have been spending time together for months. Photos obtained by TMZ showed .Paak sweetly holding Carey’s hand as they entered another restaurant last weekend. However, insiders insisted that the musicians are not dating, emphasizing their professional collaboration and noting that they left separately.

Mariah was also seen holding hands with another man recently, further complicating speculation about her personal life.

Insights from Sources

A source revealed earlier that the pair share a playful connection. While Anderson has reportedly been pursuing several women since filing for divorce from his wife Jae Lin earlier this year, the insider noted his interest in women of varying ages within the entertainment industry.

“Anderson is known as a fun, generous guy but may not be ready for anything serious right now,” the source added.

Relationship History

Mariah Carey previously dated her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, but the two ended their relationship last year. She was also married to actor Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Anderson .Paak, meanwhile, filed for divorce in January 2024 after more than a decade of marriage to Jae Lin, with whom he shares two children.

Despite the rumors, both stars appear to be enjoying the holiday season and their creative partnership in Aspen, leaving fans guessing about the true nature of their relationship.