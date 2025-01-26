Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

She reflected on their journey together, from facing health challenges during the pandemic to the loss of their fathers, and how they have comforted each other through those trials.

hina khan


Hina Khan has been courageously facing stage 3 breast cancer, a battle that has been emotionally and physically challenging for her. During this tough journey, her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, has remained a constant source of support.

Hina recently shared a heartfelt post on social media expressing her gratitude for Rocky, highlighting his unwavering presence by her side. She shared that he shaved his head alongside hers and has been there for her throughout, even during the hardest moments of her treatment.

Hina posted pictures and videos of Rocky caring for her and showering her with love during this difficult time.

In her emotional post, Hina wrote, “To the Best Human I know! He shaved his head when I shaved mine, and only let his hair grow back when mine did. To the man who nurtures my soul, who always says ‘I GOT YOU,’ and stands by my side even when there are countless reasons to give up. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on.”

She reflected on their journey together, from facing health challenges during the pandemic to the loss of their fathers, and how they have comforted each other through those trials. “I remember he didn’t have COVID during the peak of the pandemic, yet he chose to stay with me, wearing three masks to protect me. That’s him! Especially during this phase of my diagnosis, he dropped everything and has been taking care of me,” she shared.

Hina also emphasized that Rocky has been her ‘guiding light’ since the day of her cancer diagnosis. “From preparing questions before we met with doctors to conducting his own research to ensure I was on the right track, he’s done it all. From the day we began chemotherapy to this very moment as I go through radiations, he has been my rock. From cleaning me up to dressing me, he’s been my everything. He’s created a protective shield around me,” Hina expressed with deep emotion.

She concluded by saying that Rocky is the best thing that has ever happened to her, calling him a “blessing from God” and thanking him for his steadfast support, even on the most difficult days.

On the work front, Hina Khan is currently featured in the web series Griha Laxmi, which premiered on EPIC ON on January 16, 2025. The crime drama also stars Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and is directed by Rumaan Kidwai.

