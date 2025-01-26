Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya holds a significant place in Indian military history as the only Indian Air Force officer posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

The recently released Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, based on India’s first airstrike during the 1965 war with Pakistan, has stirred controversy among the Kodava community in Karnataka.

The criticism stems from the portrayal of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, an Indian Air Force war hero, as a Tamilian, despite his origins in the Kodava community of Kodagu, Karnataka.

Members of the Kodava community, known for their martial traditions and warrior heritage, have taken to social media to express their frustration. Many highlighted that Squadron Leader Devayya was a Kodava, not Tamilian, and questioned the filmmakers’ intentions for inaccurately portraying his ethnic identity in a story inspired by his life.

A video by Tanya, a lawyer and member of the Kodava community, has gone viral, in which she criticizes the filmmakers for distorting historical facts. On social media platform X, another user accused the makers of altering Squadron Leader Devayya’s heritage, saying, “This is based on a ‘true story’ where you erased his Kodava roots and depicted him as Tamilian. You’ve changed his entire lineage!”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, a proud member of the Kodava community, also shed light on the officer’s legacy. Sharing a post on Instagram, he said, “Sky Force is inspired by a war hero, Squadron Leader AB Devayya, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra in 1988, 23 years after he went missing in action during a strike on enemy territory. While I’m not related to him, we both share Kodava roots. It’s important to recognize the contributions of this small but significant martial community.”

The Kodava community has produced other notable figures in India’s military history, including Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the nation’s first commander-in-chief, and General KS Thimayya, the third Chief of Army Staff.

Sky Force, which hit theatres on Friday, dramatizes the true events of India’s first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 war. The film highlights the courage of Squadron Leader Devayya while following the efforts of Group Captain Ajay Ahuja (played by Akshay Kumar) to uncover the circumstances under which Devayya was declared missing in action.

Despite the backlash, the film has received praise from audiences and critics alike, collecting an impressive ₹11.25 crore on its opening day. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.