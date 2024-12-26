Meek’s acting career included several notable roles in the 2010s and 2020s, with his portrayal of the young version of Ansel Elgort’s character in the 2017 action film Baby Driver being his most prominent.

Hudson Meek, a teenage actor known for his role in Edgar Wright’s film Baby Driver, tragically passed away at the age of 16 on December 22 in Alabama following an accident involving a moving vehicle.

How Did Hudson Meek Die?

A post on Meek’s Instagram shared the heartbreaking news: “Our hearts are broken to announce that Hudson Meek has gone home to be with Jesus. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he touched countless lives and achieved so much during his time here.”

The incident occurred on Thursday night, December 25 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, as reported by AL.com. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed that Meek suffered severe blunt force injuries after falling from a moving vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening. Vestavia Hills police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

In the movie, he played the younger iteration of Baby, a getaway driver with a deep love for music. He also appeared in productions such as MacGyver, The School Duet, Genius, Found, Legacies, Union, Momma Jenny & the Brooks Boys, Providence, Half Pint, 90 Minutes, The List, and The Santa Con.

A follow-up post on his Instagram announced plans for a memorial service: “Details for a Celebration of Hudson’s Life on December 28, as well as information on contributing to a scholarship fund at Vestavia Hills High School in his honor, will be shared soon. Please keep Hudson’s family and friends in your prayers as we navigate this sudden and devastating loss.”