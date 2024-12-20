Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

The event, organized by Spirits of July, signifies a cultural milestone as Bangladeshi audiences increasingly embrace performances by Pakistani artists, reflecting shifting dynamics in the entertainment sector since the political upheaval in August.

Pakistani vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to grace the stage at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka on December 21 with his much-anticipated concert titled Echoes of Revolution.

The event, organized by Spirits of July, signifies a cultural milestone as Bangladeshi audiences increasingly embrace performances by Pakistani artists, reflecting shifting dynamics in the entertainment sector since the political upheaval in August.

The concert, which follows a meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s interim advisor Muhammad Yunus, aims to foster cultural ties while supporting a noble cause.

The event is a charity initiative to aid families affected by the political unrest that erupted after Sheikh Hasina’s government fell in August. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Shaheed July Smrity Foundation, which supports victims of the July uprising.

Rahat’s Message to Bangladeshi Fans

In a heartfelt video message shared on social media, Rahat expressed excitement about performing for Bangladeshi audiences. “Warm greetings to my courageous Bengali brothers and sisters. Assalamu Alaikum. Responding to the students’ invitation, I will soon visit your wonderful country, Bangladesh, to perform for all of you,” he said.

He emphasized the concert’s charitable focus, noting, “To support the families of those affected by the July uprising, I will perform at a charity concert. This event, organized by courageous students, will take place at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka. All proceeds from the concert will assist the families of those injured or lost during the uprising.”

Rahat concluded his message by expressing hope for strengthened ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, “On December 21, I am eager to meet my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters at the Army Stadium, Inshallah. May the friendship between Bangladesh and Pakistan thrive.”

The concert will also feature performances by prominent local bands such as Artcell, Chirkutt, Aftermath, and members of Silsila, alongside renowned rap artists Shezan and Hannan. The event follows a recent Dhaka performance by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, indicating a broader shift in Bangladesh’s cultural engagements.

How Much Is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging?

At a press briefing held at Madhu’s Canteen in Dhaka University, organizers emphasized the charitable objective of the concert. They explained that the event is being arranged by Spirits of July, a platform established by Dhaka University students, in collaboration with the Shaheed July Smrity Foundation.

“To show solidarity with the families of the martyrs and those injured during the July uprising, Spirits of July is organizing this concert. All proceeds will go to the Shaheed July Smrity Foundation,” they said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the initiative was signed on November 12, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan officially committed to the event on November 28, agreeing to perform free of charge.

With an impressive lineup of artists and a meaningful cause at its core, Echoes of Revolution is poised to leave a lasting impact on Bangladesh’s cultural and humanitarian landscape.

