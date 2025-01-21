During the altercation, the intruder stabbed Saif six times, causing serious injuries, including two deep wounds and a piece of the knife lodged dangerously near his spine.

Following the shocking knife attack at his Bandra residence, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has implemented stringent security measures to protect himself and his family.

The actor has enlisted the services of Ronit Roy’s Ace Security and Protection, also known as AceSquad Security LLP, for his safety going forward.

Saif Takes New Safety Precautions

AceSquad Security LLP, led by actor Ronit Roy, is renowned for providing top-tier security services to Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

It is not clearly known how much will Saif Ali Khan pay to Ronit Roy’s security agency but since some of the top actor use it, it can be estimated that the annual fees might be a few lakhs or even crore if opting for more layered security.

As Saif was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, Ronit Roy was seen coordinating with police officers outside the actor’s Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan Apartments. Roy was also spotted at the hospital during Saif’s recovery period.

In response to the attack, Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have taken additional precautions, including installing CCTV cameras throughout their residence. The incident has raised broader concerns about the safety of celebrities in Mumbai, sparking a wave of security enhancements across the industry.

The Night of the Attack

On January 16, around 2 AM, Saif Ali Khan intervened after hearing noises coming from his son Jeh’s room. A female staff member had been attacked by an intruder, later identified as 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national living in India under the alias Vijay Das.

During the altercation, the intruder stabbed Saif six times, causing serious injuries, including two deep wounds and a piece of the knife lodged dangerously near his spine. The Bollywood actor underwent surgery to prevent spinal fluid leakage and received further treatment for his injuries.

Mumbai Police launched a massive manhunt involving over 100 officers and 10 teams to track down the attacker. Three days after the incident, they arrested Fakir in Thane.

The attack has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, with many celebrities expressing concern over the rising safety risks faced by high-profile individuals. Saif’s recovery and the swift action taken by law enforcement and his new security team have reassured fans of his well-being.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of heightened security measures for celebrities in today’s climate.