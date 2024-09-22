Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
‘I Got A Chance To See….,’ Recalls Usher In An Old Interview While Talking About Diddy’s Wild Parties

‘I Got A Chance To See….,’ Recalls Usher In An Old Interview While Talking About Diddy’s Wild Parties

In a recently resurfaced interview, Usher disclosed that he witnessed several “very curious things” while living with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during his teenage years. Usher moved in with Diddy at the age of 14 in the spring of 1994.

The move was reportedly intended to give the young singer a glimpse of the high life, according to LA Reid. The resurfaced video clip is from Usher’s 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

In the video, when asked whether Diddy’s house was a hub for wild parties and continuous orgies, Usher alluded to the chaotic environment.

The singer stated, “Not really… I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.” He added, “It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” as reported by Daily Express US.

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Usher revealed that Diddy introduced him to “a totally different set of s**t – sex, specifically.” These old clips have resurfaced in the wake of Diddy’s arrest in Manhattan on Monday night, where he was later charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution.

Following the arrest, Diddy’s home was raided by Homeland Security, which reportedly found weapons like AR-15s, thousands of bottles of lubricants, and various narcotics.

Usher described the industry’s steamy underbelly, behind the glamorous glow, as “Sex is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen.”

Diddy has also been accused of orchestrating “Freak Offs” with the help of his staff. Despite the serious allegations against the Bad Boy Records owner, Usher, like many other celebrities, has remained silent on the matter, likely due to their ongoing friendship.

