Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know

The debut episode of The Penguin has aired on HBO, and one character is notably absent: Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Despite the series being set right after 2022’s The Batman, it appears that the Dark Knight won’t be making an appearance at all. According to Colin Farrell, who stars in the show, this was a deliberate choice by the creators.

In a roundtable interview with a leading publication, Farrell explained, “This story spans five or six weeks, and it made sense to Matt [Reeves] and Lauren [LeFranc] that Batman didn’t need to appear in it. The series also explores a different aspect of Gotham. Batman operates in the shadows, but this story delves into a part of Gotham that’s much grittier and more unfamiliar.”

This raises the question: how can a Batman spin-off succeed without Batman, especially when one of his iconic villains takes center stage? And where is Batman during these events? Here’s what we know after watching the first episode.

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin?

While it might seem odd to create a spin-off without Pattinson’s Batman, Farrell’s explanation holds up. The show focuses on a different corner of Gotham City than Batman usually does—literally. In the first movie, Bruce Wayne mainly concentrates on Gotham’s downtown, where most of the crimes like robberies and assaults occur. His mission is to protect innocent citizens in these areas.

On the other hand, The Penguin explores areas Batman rarely visits. Also, Batman has other urgent matters to address after the events of the first movie. Remember, The Batman concluded with the Riddler causing massive flooding by sabotaging Gotham’s sea wall. The extent of the destruction is unclear, but it likely resulted in numerous deaths and displacements. Batman’s top priority would be helping the victims and aiding Gotham’s recovery.

The first movie taught Batman that he can be more than a symbol of vengeance; he can be a beacon of justice and hope in a city that desperately needs both. Naturally, he would prioritize saving lives and supporting first responders over monitoring a mid-level mobster like Oz Cobb, even if that decision might lead to future complications.

Has The Batman Gone Missing?

However, there’s an even bigger reason Batman is absent from The Penguin: he’s gone missing. This detail is revealed in a faux-newspaper created as a promotional piece for the show.

The newspaper features a political cartoon where a dejected Commissioner Gordon stands by the Bat-Signal, with an officer telling him, “It’s been weeks, sir…” It seems that Batman has mysteriously disappeared, even as Gotham needs him more than ever. Despite realizing the positive impact he can have, Batman has withdrawn from assisting the police and rescue teams in the aftermath of the flooding.

The reason for Batman’s absence in No Man’s Land might be similar to why he’s missing in The Penguin: he’s focusing on being Bruce Wayne for a change. In No Man’s Land, Bruce lobbies the government for aid and fights to prevent Gotham from being abandoned.

He even finds himself in a high-stakes conflict with Lex Luthor, who seeks to exploit the disaster to seize control of Gotham and rebuild it in his own image.

