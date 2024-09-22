Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $260,000 On A Watch With A Dial Crafted From A Meteorite

Mark Zuckerberg Shells Out $260,000 On A Watch With A Dial Crafted From A Meteorite

Mark Zuckerberg is shifting away from his usual minimalist wardrobe of hoodies and T-shirts. The Meta CEO has recently been spotted in designer suits paired with luxury watches during public appearances.

This change in style was particularly noticeable when he appeared on the ‘Acquired’ podcast, where he showcased his new passion for luxury timepieces.

During the interview, Zuckerberg wore a De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius, a watch valued at approximately $260,000 (around Rs 2 crore). This watch features a dial crafted from a meteorite, adorned with a Milky Way pattern in 24-carat gold leaf, and is completed with an alligator leather strap.

According to the watchmaker’s website, “The DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite, crafted from a meteorite, serves as a testament to this chaotically orchestrated force.”

MUST READ | After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

A week before this interview, Zuckerberg shared a selfie on Instagram with his arm around his wife, Priscilla Chan. Watch enthusiasts quickly identified a Patek Philippe watch in the photo, which retails for $141,400 (approximately Rs 1.18 crore).

Zuckerberg, once known for his casual attire, also wore clothes from fashion designers Alexander McQueen and Rahul Mishra at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event in India earlier this year.

Image consultants suggest that this significant wardrobe update is more than just a change in clothing—it’s an effort to reshape public perception.

In an interview about a decade ago, Zuckerberg explained his minimalist style by saying, “I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, and that way, I can dedicate all my energy to building the best products and services and helping us reach our goal and achieve our mission,” as reported by the New York Post.

Carol Davidson, an image consultant based in New York, told Business Insider that Zuckerberg’s new collection of high-end watches seems to align with a more curated and unpredictable aesthetic, rather than his previous consistent, simple look.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90 

