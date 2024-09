Prepare to be enchanted Get ready for an unforgettable evening as the talented Iulia Vantur takes the stage with her captivating voice.

Save the date and join in on September 29th, 2024, at the Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks event, live from Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Secure your spot so that you don’t miss out on this incredible live performance—book your tickets now!