India’s Anuja Shines At Oscars 2025: Meet Sajda Pathan, The 9-Year-Old Star Of This Heartwarming Tale

India celebrates as Anuja, a short film set in Delhi, earns an Oscars 2025 nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. Starring Sajda Pathan and backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga, Anuja explores the struggles of child labor and education.

As the 2025 Oscars nominations were unveiled, India celebrated a significant milestone. While the country’s official entry, All We Imagine As Light, missed out, the short film Anuja brought a ray of hope by earning a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Backed by Bollywood and Hollywood powerhouses like Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga, Anuja has become a focal point of excitement as the race to the Oscars heats up.

What is Anuja About?

Co-directed by Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai, Anuja tells the poignant story of a gifted 9-year-old girl living in Delhi. Anuja, played by Sajda Pathan, is faced with a life-altering choice: pursuing an education or working in a factory alongside her sister, portrayed by Ananya Shanbhag. This decision, fraught with emotional and societal challenges, sets the tone for the film’s heart-wrenching narrative.

The film has attracted international attention not only for its storyline but also for the powerhouse names involved in its production. Two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling lent their support to this meaningful project. The short is co-produced by Salaam Baalak Trust, Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.

Sajda Pathan: The Star of Anuja

Sajda Pathan, the young star of Anuja, has a real-life story as compelling as her on-screen character. Rescued from child labor by the Salaam Baalak Trust in Delhi, Sajda was given a second chance at life. Now residing at the NGO’s SBT Day Care Center, Sajda’s journey from the streets of Delhi to sharing the global stage with Hollywood icons is nothing short of inspirational.

Before Anuja, Sajda had already impressed audiences with her performance in The Braid (La Tresse), a French film directed by Laetitia Colombani, where she acted alongside Mia Maelzer. Her transition from child labor to stardom epitomizes the transformative power of cinema and compassion.

Salaam Baalak Trust’s Role

Established in 1988 with proceeds from Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay, Salaam Baalak Trust continues to change lives. The NGO, which co-produced Anuja, is a testament to the long-lasting impact of film-driven philanthropy. Their partnership with Shine Global and Krushan Naik Films underscores their commitment to shedding light on stories that matter.

The Road to the Oscars

The 2025 Academy Awards, scheduled for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will see Anuja competing against other standout short films, including A Lien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent. This nomination places India in the global cinematic spotlight, showcasing the nation’s talent and storytelling prowess.

Adding to the anticipation, Anuja is set to stream on Netflix later this year, offering audiences worldwide the chance to experience this heartfelt narrative.

