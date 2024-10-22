Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

The biopic, which has been in the works for some time, will be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, is reportedly in discussions to take on a role in a biopic on the legendary playback singer and actor, Kishore Kumar.

The biopic, which has been in the works for some time, will be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Sources suggest that Khan has shown a keen interest in the project, having met with Basu four to five times to discuss the film.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, the Kishore Kumar biopic holds significant meaning for both Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar, who aim to create a film that does justice to the late singer-actor.

The source quoted by Pinkvilla stated, “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar, and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way.”

The source also revealed that Aamir Khan has admired Kishore Kumar for years, and what intrigued him most about the project is Basu’s unique take on the legend’s life. “Aamir loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of the legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most,” the source added.

Aamir Khan’s Project Lineup

Khan, often dubbed the ‘Perfectionist’ of Bollywood, is currently considering six film projects, with the Kishore Kumar biopic being one of them. According to reports, the other films in his lineup include a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, a comedy by Rajkumar Santoshi, and sequels like Ghajini 2. There are also discussions regarding collaborations with directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Zoya Akhtar.

While the scripts for the Kishore Kumar biopic, Ujjwal Nikam biopic, and Santoshi’s comedy have been locked, the other projects are still in development. Aamir Khan is expected to make a final decision about which films to prioritize by the end of this year. A source mentioned that Khan will likely commit to three of the six projects and might let go of the others.

Aside from his potential involvement in the Kishore Kumar biopic, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, which he also produced under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, co-stars Genelia D’Souza and is expected to release in 2025. Additionally, Khan has produced Lahore 1947, a historical drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.

Kishore Kumar: The Legend

Kishore Kumar, one of the most iconic figures in Indian music and cinema, left an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his versatility, he not only sang in Hindi but also in several regional languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, and Gujarati. Some of his most beloved songs include Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega, Ae Haseeno Nazneeno, and Ye Raatein Ye Mausam. Despite his massive success, Kumar was known for his unique personality, often straddling the line between a brilliant artist and a maverick.

Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987, but his legacy continues to inspire generations. A biopic on his life, especially with a star like Aamir Khan possibly involved, is bound to be one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood.

