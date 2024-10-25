Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Angelina Jolie, known for her iconic roles and humanitarian efforts, has recently put her prized 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina on the market, with a staggering expected price of $1.3 million.

The decision has sparked waves of speculation about Jolie’s financial status, as the sale closely follows her latest turn in a prolonged legal drama with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Ferrari

This vintage black coupe, a collectible car with only 353 units ever produced, has all the makings of a classic beauty. Originally crafted in a rare white and blue finish, it was later repainted in black with a bold red interior.

The Ferrari, known for its wire-spoke wheels and stylish silhouette, is set to be auctioned at Christie’s “Exceptional Sale” in Paris, where collectors are eagerly awaiting the chance to bid on this rare piece of automotive history. Fans, however, are left wondering why Jolie would choose to part with such a sentimental and valuable asset now.

Jolie and Pitt’s Legal Feud

Jolie’s decision to sell her Ferrari comes as her legal struggle with Brad Pitt rages on, with the former couple battling over Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned. The vineyard, celebrated for its award-winning rosé wines, has been at the center of a bitter feud.

Earlier this year, Jolie sold her shares in Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, netting a hefty $55 million in the process.

Brad Pitt was not happy!

Pitt has challenged the sale, arguing it was done without his consent and calling it a “vindictive” move. Currently, 10% of the winery’s shares are held in escrow as the court determines the legality of Jolie’s sale, leaving Pitt the majority owner for now.

Pitt’s team claims that Jolie’s move was “spiteful,” a narrative that has captured media attention. The case continues to raise eyebrows, with many seeing it as an extension of their divorce proceedings, casting a shadow on the memories of what was once a highly-publicized Hollywood romance.

Financial Pressures? Jolie’s Shift Toward Indie Films

While Jolie’s net worth is estimated at $120 million, sources close to the actress suggest she may be feeling the financial pinch. Insiders claim her lifestyle, coupled with mounting legal expenses, could be straining her resources. Jolie has turned to indie films, a significant shift from her previous roles in blockbuster movies. According to a Hollywood insider, while Jolie’s upcoming roles hold promise, they lack the financial rewards of past projects like *Maleficent* and *Eternals*.

“Indie films are fulfilling and allow her creative freedom,” shares an industry source, “but they don’t offer the multimillion-dollar paychecks she once commanded.”

Jolie Drops Lawsuit Against the FBI

Adding to the intrigue is Jolie’s recent decision to drop a lawsuit against the FBI. The suit was related to a 2016 private jet incident where she claimed Pitt became physically violent toward her and their children. Filing under the pseudonym Jane Doe, Jolie had sought documents that could shed light on the FBI’s investigation, which had cleared Pitt of any charges. The actress alleged that Pitt “choked one of the children and hit another in the face” during the incident, prompting investigations by both the FBI and LA County’s Department of Children and Family Services. Ultimately, no charges were filed against Pitt, but the case has lingered in the public eye, feeding rumors of tension and unresolved trauma.

While Jolie’s decision to drop the suit might seem like a truce, her supporters speculate that it could be a strategic move in her ongoing legal conflicts with Pitt. For Jolie, closing this chapter may allow her to focus on what’s ahead, both professionally and personally.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé To Rally With Kamala Harris In Houston, ‘Freedom’ Anthem Fuels 2024 Campaign