Is Ariana Grande’s Wicked Movie Suitable For Kids? Here’s Why The Musical Movie Is Rated PG

The Wicked movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, November 22, 2024, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive early access with tickets to select screenings on Monday, November 18, 2024, while additional previews are scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Tickets have been available since October, so it’s best to secure seats soon if you’re planning to watch during the opening weekend.

If you’re taking younger children, an afternoon show might be more suitable, as evening performances—similar to the stage musical—can be tiring.

Additionally, a viral post has suggested that audiences might be filled with enthusiastic “theater kids” singing along. For those wanting to focus on Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s vocals rather than audience participation, opting for an earlier screening could be a good idea.

Wicked Movie Trailer Highlights

The trailer for Wicked was released a few months ago, showcasing some of the musical’s iconic songs and stunning visual effects, building excitement for the movie’s release.

When Is Wicked Part Two Releasing?

Surprisingly, this year’s Wicked movie is just the first installment of a two-part series. The story concludes with Part Two, scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

Why Is Wicked Rated PG?

The film has earned a PG rating due to “scary action, thematic material, and brief suggestive content.” Most of the latter is subtle and unlikely to be noticed by younger audiences. For comparison, another family-friendly film releasing over Thanksgiving, Moana 2, also holds a PG rating for “action and peril.”

Is Wicked Appropriate for Kids?

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the movie offers a fresh perspective on The Wizard of Oz by delving into the backstory of the Wicked Witch, Elphaba, and her bond with Glinda. Like Disney’s Maleficent, this adaptation reexamines the origins of well-known “villains.”

The movie is expected to expand on the musical’s narrative, offering even deeper insights into the characters.

Will the Movie Be Scary for Kids?

From the trailers and the PG rating, it’s clear that Wicked includes some intense action sequences. For instance, there are glimpses of realistic flying monkeys and a fiery witch. Parents can expect the scariest moments to occur in the second act, similar to the stage version. However, since this is only Part One, the pacing may differ.

What Is The Duration Of Wicked?

The runtime for the movie is 2 hours and 41 minutes, and it doesn’t include an intermission, unlike the stage musical. Parents with younger kids may want to consider whether they’ll be able to sit through the entire film.

Do the Actors Sing Live In Wicked?

Music is a central part of Wicked’s legacy, and the film aims to deliver on this front. Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) performed live on set, as revealed by director Jon M. Chu.

This decision, according to Erivo, created a stronger connection to the story and between the actors. Grande called the choice to sing live “a no-brainer,” ensuring authenticity and emotional depth in their performances.