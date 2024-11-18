Is Jethalal Quitting TMKOC? Here’s A List Of All The Fights Asit Kumar Modi Had With The Cast

Sources revealed that the argument began over a request by Joshi to take a few days off, which Asit Modi allegedly avoided addressing. Read on to know all the details

Dilip Joshi, best known for his portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reportedly had a major disagreement with the show’s creator, Asit Kumar Modi, in early August.

Sources revealed that the argument began over a request by Joshi to take a few days off, which Asit Modi allegedly avoided addressing.

Incident Details

An insider from the production shared that Joshi had approached Modi to discuss his leave but felt ignored when Modi instead prioritized meeting with co-star Kush Shah on Shah’s final day of shooting.

This neglect left Joshi feeling disrespected, and tensions escalated to the point where a physical confrontation nearly occurred. The source spilled the beans, “It was the last day of Kush Shah’s shoot. Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji.”

The insider added, “Dilip ji got very angry and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit bhai calmed him down. We don’t know how to two sort their differences.”

History of Conflicts

This isn’t the first reported clash between Joshi and Modi. According to sources, their disagreements date back to earlier shoots, including a notable dispute during a trip to Hong Kong for the show. During that incident, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, a former cast member, intervened to mediate the situation.

All The Fights Asit Kumar Modi Had With The Cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of India’s longest-running sitcoms, has been entertaining audiences for over 16 years. Despite its success, the show has seen several major cast departures, including Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Raj Anadkat (Tappu), Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh, and Jennifer Mistry. Dilip Joshi has been with the show since its inception and remains a central figure.

Here’s a list of all the cast members Asit Kumar Modi had a fight with:

Munmun Dutta

In June 2023, Monika Bhadoriya came forward with shocking allegations against Asit Kumar Modi and the show’s makers. Bhadoriya also spilled the beans on frequent conflicts between the producer and Munmun Dutta, who portrays the character of Babita Ji in the sitcom.

Monika at the time told a publication, “Munmun hasn’t left the show but she must be tortured and therefore she must not have come to the sets for a long time. When they torture a lot, people decide that they cannot come back to work but then they call back and try to make things better. A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

Shailesh Lodha

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular role in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years, left the series due to a reported rift with its producer, Asit Kumar Modi. The dispute escalated as Lodha claimed his dues had not been cleared. After pursuing legal action, Lodha has now won the lawsuit against Modi.

According to a publication, the producer agreed to pay Lodha a sum of ₹1,05,84,000 through a demand draft. The case, brought before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier this year, involved Lodha invoking Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for the recovery of his pending dues. A virtual hearing led to a settlement between the two parties, facilitated by their respective legal counsel.

Shailesh Lodha expressed that his fight was about more than money. Speaking on the same, he said, “This fight was about justice and self-respect. I feel like I’ve won a battle and am happy the truth has prevailed.” Lodha further revealed that Modi had asked him to sign documents containing restrictive clauses, such as prohibiting media interactions.

Shailesh Lodha’s departure from the show highlighted tensions behind the scenes of the long-running sitcom. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has faced similar controversies, with several actors, including Disha Vakani and Raj Anadkat, leaving the show due to disagreements. Lodha’s victory underscores the importance of standing up for one’s rights in the entertainment industry.

This resolution marks a significant development in the ongoing challenges faced by the popular sitcom’s cast and production team.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who portrayed Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, accused producer Asit Kumar Modi of sexual harassment and won her legal battle against him.

Jennifer accused Modi of inappropriate behavior, including sexual advances and flirtation. She also described the workplace environment on the show as male-dominated and hostile. Her decision to leave the show stemmed from alleged mistreatment when she requested a half-day leave.

Jennifer filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Asit Modi, the show’s operations head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. The charges included sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to acts of outraging modesty and using insulting language.

The court ruled in Jennifer’s favor, ordering Modi to pay her ₹5 lakh as compensation. However, Jennifer expressed dissatisfaction with the amount, stating it was insufficient for the emotional trauma, reputation damage, medical expenses, and professional setbacks she suffered. She plans to appeal for higher compensation in the High Court.

Palak Sindhwani

In September 2024, actress Palak Sindhwani, known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), made serious allegations against producer Asit Kumar Modi and the production team, detailing threats and unfair treatment she experienced during her tenure on the show.

Palak disclosed that Asit Modi allegedly warned her to stop being overly active on Instagram. He reportedly said, “Don’t get carried away by Instagram. I have a strong team that can delete your account overnight.” This statement, according to Palak, was an attempt to intimidate her.

Palak claimed that the production team began scrutinizing her personal brand endorsements only after she decided to leave the show. They demanded details of her past collaborations, indirectly implying that she should share a portion of her earnings. She highlighted that the team had not raised this issue for five years but began targeting her after her departure discussions.

Following her meeting with Asit Modi on September 18, Palak received a legal notice at her home on September 20, accusing her of breaching her contract. This prompted her to seek legal counsel and publicly address the matter. She clarified that actors promote brands in their individual capacity, not as their characters from the show. Palak also revealed that the production team refused to grant her leave even when she faced health problems. She managed to take just one day off for her meeting with Modi to address these concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

It has been over five years since Disha Vakani, who played the beloved character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, stepped away from the show. Fans have eagerly awaited her return, with the show’s producers frequently hinting at her comeback, but these promises have repeatedly gone unfulfilled.

Producer Asit Kumar Modi has often teased audiences about Dayaben’s return, raising fans’ hopes. However, the actress has yet to make a full-fledged comeback, leaving viewers frustrated. The ongoing delay has led to an outpouring of dissatisfaction, with some fans calling for a boycott of the show or even demanding that it go off-air.

Disha Vakani initially left the show seven years ago due to her pregnancy and has since only made brief appearances in select episodes. Despite continuous speculation about her return, no concrete announcement has been made.

The absence of Dayaben is part of a larger trend, as several prominent actors have exited the show in recent years. This includes Monika Bhadoriya (Bawri), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), Neha Mehta (Anjali Mehta), Priya Ahuja Rajda (Rita Reporter), and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal (Roshan).

The string of cast departures has raised questions about the show’s management and its ability to retain key talent, further adding to fans’ dissatisfaction with the current state of the sitcom. This prolonged uncertainty surrounding Dayaben’s return continues to affect the show’s loyal fanbase, highlighting the pivotal role she played in its success.