Thursday, November 28, 2024
Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Recently, Affleck praised Lopez's performance in Unstoppable, where she plays the mother of a collegiate wrestler. The actor, who co-produced the film with Matt Damon, described Lopez as "spectacular." Insiders believe this public compliment was a calculated move to appease Lopez.

Actor Ben Affleck, 52, is reportedly taking a diplomatic approach to his pending divorce from singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, 55. According to sources, Affleck is aiming to maintain an amicable relationship to avoid a contentious legal battle and protect his $150 million fortune.

“Ben knows Jennifer will appreciate the praise, and it’s his way of ensuring the divorce process runs smoothly,” a source claimed. “His flattery is a strategic effort to minimize potential conflict.”

While Lopez’s estimated net worth of $400 million far exceeds Affleck’s, the actor reportedly fears that a drawn-out divorce could drain his resources. “Ben is doing everything he can to avoid a protracted legal battle,” an insider revealed.

Despite the circumstances, Lopez appears to be handling the breakup with composure. Reflecting on her life and relationships, she recently said, “With everything that’s happened in my life and in my relationships, it’s about giving yourself comfort and love.”

Although Affleck reportedly feels relieved to be out of the relationship, sources suggest he’s masking his true emotions to keep the situation amicable.

“Ben feels like he dodged a bullet,” said an insider. “But if Jennifer knew how he really felt, she might not be as cooperative.” For now, it seems Affleck’s key to maintaining peace lies in keeping Lopez content, even as they navigate their estrangement.

ALSO READ: How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization 

