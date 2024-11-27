Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Taylor Swift Eras Tour, which was by far the most costly tour in history, went amazing! And also she ranks as the world's wealthiest female musician in 2023, at $1.6 billion.

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

The list of the biggest pop star has been released by Billboard. A pop icon Taylor Swift, who has a ginormous fan following, has been crowned second biggest pop star of the 21st century.

But wait, then who’s at number 1 at this prestigious list! It will be Beyoncé Knowles, but not confirmed. Beyoncé is widely ‘expected’ to take over the No. 1 slot next week. She has been Billboard’s top artist in 2003 and 2014.

The list has named “the artists who have most defined pop stardom for the last 25 years”. 25 Artist has been listed, while Lady Gaga, Drake, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are in Top 5. Billboard is slowly revealing these names, creating a bit of buzz among fans! Only the top spot is left.

Taylor Swift Takes Spot 2

Taylor Swift making to the list was very definite. Her Eras Tour, which was by far the most costly tour in history, went amazing! And also she ranks as the world’s wealthiest female musician in 2023, at $1.6 billion. But second position made few swifties a little upset.

Taylor Swift has a very devoted fan base. They have defended and supported Taylor Swifts through her ups ans downs. They are insisting that given her unmatched commercial success and cultural impact, she should be at the top spot.

Her fans took to Social media and started ‘reminding’ her groundbreaking achievements, including her streak of No. 1 albums and her recent re-recordings of her early work.

This recognition crowns a historic year for Swift, who was named Billboard’s Top Artist of 2023 and became the first artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year four times.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the final announcement of the No. 1 artist, as Beyhive (Beyoncé fan base) is all geared up for a celebration.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

 

Filed under

beyonce billboard Lady Gaga pop artist taykor swift
