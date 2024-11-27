Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Taylor Swift Eras Tour, which was by far the most costly tour in history, went amazing! And also she ranks as the world's wealthiest female musician in 2023, at $1.6 billion.

The list of the biggest pop star has been released by Billboard. A pop icon Taylor Swift, who has a ginormous fan following, has been crowned second biggest pop star of the 21st century.

But wait, then who’s at number 1 at this prestigious list! It will be Beyoncé Knowles, but not confirmed. Beyoncé is widely ‘expected’ to take over the No. 1 slot next week. She has been Billboard’s top artist in 2003 and 2014.

Beyoncé is predicted to be named the #1 ‘Greatest Pop Star’ of the 21st Century by Billboard next week. pic.twitter.com/bUFXS8GUCL — chart data (@chartdata) November 26, 2024

Billboard’s staff has officially named Beyoncé the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century, a recognition that highlights her extraordinary contributions to the music world. This esteemed title has been awarded to her for the second time, emphasizing not only her remarkable talent… pic.twitter.com/mZg26D0iy1 — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 26, 2024

The list has named “the artists who have most defined pop stardom for the last 25 years”. 25 Artist has been listed, while Lady Gaga, Drake, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are in Top 5. Billboard is slowly revealing these names, creating a bit of buzz among fans! Only the top spot is left.

Taylor Swift Takes Spot 2

Taylor Swift making to the list was very definite. Her Eras Tour, which was by far the most costly tour in history, went amazing! And also she ranks as the world’s wealthiest female musician in 2023, at $1.6 billion. But second position made few swifties a little upset.

Taylor Swift has a very devoted fan base. They have defended and supported Taylor Swifts through her ups ans downs. They are insisting that given her unmatched commercial success and cultural impact, she should be at the top spot.

The impact these two women have had this century is far greater than Beyoncé’s. https://t.co/tIG8Ykdcbb pic.twitter.com/Fj2EtgNVzb — Taylor Swift 🪶statistics ⸆⸉ (@TSstatistics) November 26, 2024

Her fans took to Social media and started ‘reminding’ her groundbreaking achievements, including her streak of No. 1 albums and her recent re-recordings of her early work.

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: No. 2 — Taylor Swift https://t.co/x4IvELBh10 — billboard (@billboard) November 26, 2024

This recognition crowns a historic year for Swift, who was named Billboard’s Top Artist of 2023 and became the first artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year four times.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the final announcement of the No. 1 artist, as Beyhive (Beyoncé fan base) is all geared up for a celebration.

