Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Mighty Mouse originated in 1942 as a creation of Terrytoons. Designed as a parody of Superman, the character first appeared in the animated short The Mouse of Tomorrow.

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to embark on a fresh animated project. Paramount Animation has enlisted Reynolds and his production company, Maximum Effort Productions, to develop a new take on the classic superhero Mighty Mouse, according to a report from Variety.

Ryan Reynolds’ Collaboration with Familiar Creatives

Matt Lieberman, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy (2021), has been chosen to write the screenplay. Lieberman is also known for his work on films such as The Christmas Chronicles, Rumble, Scoob!, and The Addams Family.

While Reynolds’ exact role in the project remains under wraps, speculation suggests he may lend his voice to the titular character alongside serving as a producer.

The Legacy of Mighty Mouse

Mighty Mouse originated in 1942 as a creation of Terrytoons. Designed as a parody of Superman, the character first appeared in the animated short The Mouse of Tomorrow. Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, Mighty Mouse gained immense popularity through various animated shorts, captivating audiences of all ages.

The character enjoyed a revival in the 1980s with Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures, a self-aware reboot that introduced the superhero to a new generation. However, past attempts to revive the character on the big screen, including efforts by the teams behind The Meg and Red, have not succeeded.

Ryan Reynolds Balancing Projects

While Reynolds is involved in Mighty Mouse, it is reportedly unrelated to the mystery film he is developing with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. Reynolds has stated that this untitled project will be outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regarding future Deadpool films, Reynolds commented, “It’s been six years since the last one for a reason. The process consumes my life, and I’d like to spend more time with my four kids.”

Potential Success in Animation

The popularity of animated superhero films, such as Sony’s Spider-Verse series and the moderately successful DC League of Super-Pets, indicates potential for Mighty Mouse. Unlike Marvel and DC characters, Mighty Mouse offers a unique take, unbound by existing cinematic universes.

Fans are eager to see how Reynolds and his team will bring this iconic character to life. Are you excited about the Mighty Mouse reboot? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

MUST READ: Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Filed under

celebrity news Deadpool hollywood news Ryan Reynolds Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head In Sand’

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head...

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Entertainment

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity Girl?

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To Make New Music Due To This MEDICAL Reason

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To

When Did Jung Ho Yeon First Meet Lee Dong Hwi? Squid Game’s Star Breaks Up With Big Bet’s Actor After 9 Years

When Did Jung Ho Yeon First Meet Lee Dong Hwi? Squid Game’s Star Breaks Up

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox