Priyanka Chopra has resumed filming her upcoming movie, “Heads of State,” co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set, giving fans a glimpse of the filming location. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, shooting for the film commenced in May last year. While details about the storyline and characters remain largely under wraps, Priyanka’s involvement in the action-packed project is significant. However, a recent Instagram story shared by Priyanka showed an injury on her forehead, indicating that she sustained it during one of the intense action sequences for the movie.

Captioning the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “I wonder how many bloodied-up pictures from work I’ve posted over the years.” Priyanka Chopra regularly updates her fans about her activities, from work-related updates to cherished moments spent with her daughter, Malti Marie. Her Instagram feed is filled with captivating posts, including candid snapshots of her daily life.

Recently, Priyanka shared images of herself posing for Malti Marie’s toy camera and enjoying playful moments on a tiny see-saw with her daughter. Additionally, there are adorable snapshots of Malti Marie exploring the streets of France.

Apart from her acting endeavours, Priyanka is gearing up to launch another production venture titled “Born Hungry” in collaboration with Barry Avrich under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. Following a rejuvenating vacation in India with her family, including musician husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka returned to her routine life.

During their visit to India, they participated in various family events, including her brother’s Roka ceremony and cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday celebration. The family also enjoyed celebrating Holi with loved ones in Noida before heading back to the US.