Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Mariah Carey closed out her 'Christmas Time' tour with a spectacular performance at New York's Barclays Center, making a successful return after battling the flu. The night took an unexpected and delightful turn when Rihanna made a surprise appearance in the audience, sparking a memorable interaction between the two icons.

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Mariah Carey returned to the stage on Tuesday evening, concluding her ‘Christmas Time’ tour at the Barclays Center in New York City. Despite canceling several shows earlier this month due to the flu, the pop icon delivered an unforgettable performance to a packed audience.

A Surprise Appearance by Rihanna

The evening became even more special when superstar Rihanna was spotted in the crowd. Mariah, known for her connection with fans, noticed Rihanna and took a moment to step off the stage to greet her personally.

The interaction between the two stars quickly turned into a memorable moment. Captured on video and shared by Jason Lee on Instagram, the footage shows Mariah, microphone in hand, approaching Rihanna. In a surprising twist, Rihanna asked a man nearby for a sharpie, which turned out to be a red marker.

Rihanna requested Mariah to sign her breast

To the delight of the crowd, Rihanna requested Mariah to sign her breast. Mariah obliged with a smile, while Rihanna playfully took the microphone and announced to the audience, “Mariah Carey is ‘I y’all.”

After Mariah Carey signed an autograph, Rihanna proudly showcased it to the crowd, exclaiming, “Look at that s—.” Her enthusiasm sparked an outpouring of excitement among fans, who took to social media to celebrate the memorable interaction.

Stunning Stage Comeback By Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey returned to the stage in style, dazzling the audience in a white mermaid-style gown adorned with shimmering silver accents and voluminous puffed sleeves. Her performance marked a triumphant comeback after a series of canceled shows due to illness.

Mariah’s illness began just before her scheduled performance at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on December 11. Hours before the show, she announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

The illness forced her to cancel two additional performances: one at Newark’s Prudential Center on December 13 and another at Elmont’s UBS Arena on December 15. Addressing her fans, Mariah expressed her regret, saying, “I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC.”

Also Read: Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Filed under

Mariah Carey Rihanna

Advertisement

Also Read

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43 Years

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43...

Deadly Earthquake In Vanuatu: 14 Lives Lost, Over 50 Missing, And Hundreds Injured

Deadly Earthquake In Vanuatu: 14 Lives Lost, Over 50 Missing, And Hundreds Injured

Entertainment

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate Their Stunning Looks!

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement Is Revealed- CHECK HERE!

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox