‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Mariah Carey returned to the stage on Tuesday evening, concluding her ‘Christmas Time’ tour at the Barclays Center in New York City. Despite canceling several shows earlier this month due to the flu, the pop icon delivered an unforgettable performance to a packed audience.

A Surprise Appearance by Rihanna

The evening became even more special when superstar Rihanna was spotted in the crowd. Mariah, known for her connection with fans, noticed Rihanna and took a moment to step off the stage to greet her personally.

The interaction between the two stars quickly turned into a memorable moment. Captured on video and shared by Jason Lee on Instagram, the footage shows Mariah, microphone in hand, approaching Rihanna. In a surprising twist, Rihanna asked a man nearby for a sharpie, which turned out to be a red marker.

Rihanna requested Mariah to sign her breast

To the delight of the crowd, Rihanna requested Mariah to sign her breast. Mariah obliged with a smile, while Rihanna playfully took the microphone and announced to the audience, “Mariah Carey is ‘I y’all.”

After Mariah Carey signed an autograph, Rihanna proudly showcased it to the crowd, exclaiming, “Look at that s—.” Her enthusiasm sparked an outpouring of excitement among fans, who took to social media to celebrate the memorable interaction.

Stunning Stage Comeback By Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey returned to the stage in style, dazzling the audience in a white mermaid-style gown adorned with shimmering silver accents and voluminous puffed sleeves. Her performance marked a triumphant comeback after a series of canceled shows due to illness.

Mariah’s illness began just before her scheduled performance at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on December 11. Hours before the show, she announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

The illness forced her to cancel two additional performances: one at Newark’s Prudential Center on December 13 and another at Elmont’s UBS Arena on December 15. Addressing her fans, Mariah expressed her regret, saying, “I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC.”

