Featured players this season are Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Over the summer, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast exited the show.

Fans can catch a rerun of the October 28, 2023, episode featuring comedian Nate Bargatze as host and Foo Fighters as the musical guest. As per latest reports, Saturday Night Live will not air a new episode tonight i.e January 4, 2025.

NBC’s iconic sketch comedy series is currently on a holiday break and will return soon with a fresh episode for its 50th season.

The regular cast for Season 50 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang.

SNL’s Political Highlights

This season has seen memorable political sketches, especially during the 2024 Presidential Election cycle. Notable appearances include:

Maya Rudolph returning as Vice President Kamala Harris.

James Austin Johnson portraying former President Donald Trump.

Jim Gaffigan as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Bowen Yang as Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Additionally, alumni Andy Samberg played Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, while Dana Carvey portrayed President Joe Biden.

SNL’s Emmy Success

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Saturday Night Live cemented its status as the most-awarded TV show in history. It secured six awards this year for categories such as directing, hairstyling, makeup, production design, lighting design, and technical direction. With 101 Emmy wins over its five-decade run, SNL is far ahead of the next top series, Game of Thrones, which has 59 wins.

The Weekend Update segment continues to be anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che, who have held the role together since September 2014. As of Season 47, they became the longest-serving duo in the history of the show’s iconic news parody segment.

When Does SNL Return?

SNL’s next new episode is expected early in 2025, resuming its run for Season 50 with fresh sketches, memorable guest appearances, and live performances.