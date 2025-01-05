Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is There A New SNL Episode Airing Tonight? Everything You Need To Know

Featured players this season are Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Over the summer, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast exited the show.

Is There A New SNL Episode Airing Tonight? Everything You Need To Know

Fans can catch a rerun of the October 28, 2023, episode featuring comedian Nate Bargatze as host and Foo Fighters as the musical guest. As per latest reports, Saturday Night Live will not air a new episode tonight i.e January 4, 2025.

NBC’s iconic sketch comedy series is currently on a holiday break and will return soon with a fresh episode for its 50th season.

The regular cast for Season 50 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang.

Featured players this season are Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Over the summer, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast exited the show.

SNL’s Political Highlights

This season has seen memorable political sketches, especially during the 2024 Presidential Election cycle. Notable appearances include:

Maya Rudolph returning as Vice President Kamala Harris.

James Austin Johnson portraying former President Donald Trump.

Jim Gaffigan as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Bowen Yang as Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Additionally, alumni Andy Samberg played Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, while Dana Carvey portrayed President Joe Biden.

SNL’s Emmy Success

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Saturday Night Live cemented its status as the most-awarded TV show in history. It secured six awards this year for categories such as directing, hairstyling, makeup, production design, lighting design, and technical direction. With 101 Emmy wins over its five-decade run, SNL is far ahead of the next top series, Game of Thrones, which has 59 wins.

The Weekend Update segment continues to be anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che, who have held the role together since September 2014. As of Season 47, they became the longest-serving duo in the history of the show’s iconic news parody segment.

When Does SNL Return?

SNL’s next new episode is expected early in 2025, resuming its run for Season 50 with fresh sketches, memorable guest appearances, and live performances.

ALSO READ: How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To Support Family

Filed under

saturday night live snl snl new tonight

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

ISKCON Employee Flees With Temple’s Donation Money And Receipt Book

ISKCON Employee Flees With Temple’s Donation Money And Receipt Book

Watch- Virat Kohli Does It Again As He Brutally Mocks Steve Smith Reminding Him Of His Sandpaper Scandal

Watch- Virat Kohli Does It Again As He Brutally Mocks Steve Smith Reminding Him Of...

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over ₹12,000 Crore In Delhi

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over ₹12,000 Crore In Delhi

Will Nicki Minaj Soon Be Arrested? Rapper Facing Potential Criminal Charges All Because Of Her Former Manager

Will Nicki Minaj Soon Be Arrested? Rapper Facing Potential Criminal Charges All Because Of Her...

How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To Support Family

How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To...

Entertainment

Will Nicki Minaj Soon Be Arrested? Rapper Facing Potential Criminal Charges All Because Of Her Former Manager

Will Nicki Minaj Soon Be Arrested? Rapper Facing Potential Criminal Charges All Because Of Her

How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To Support Family

How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram – What happened?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram –

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox