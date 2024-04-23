It’s Official! Bobby Deol Joins the Shoot of Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’

Bobby Deol received rave reviews for his intense performance in ‘Animal’, one of the most controversial films of 2023. The action drama featured him as Abrar, the ruthless antagonist, and emerged as a massive hit. Bobby Deol has now officially joined the shoot of his next film.

Bobby Deol Joins the Shoot of Balakrishna’s Film

Bobby Deol, one of Bollywood’s most underrated performers, has joined the shoot of ‘NBK 109’ much to the delight of fans. The Telugu-language film features Balakrishna in the lead and marks his first collaboration with the ‘Gupt’ actor. ‘NBK 109’ will be directed by Bobby, who delivered a hit with Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’.

Going by Balayya’s body of work, fans can expect ‘NBK 109’ to be an action-packed drama with punch dialogues and mass elements. The movie stars Urvashi Rautela and Meenakshi Chowdhary as the leading ladies. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are its producers.

Is This Bobby Deol’s Time to Shine?

Bobby Deol revived his career with his performance in ‘Animal’. The Sandeep Vanga-helmed flick featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead It centered on the protagonist’s imperfect relationship with his father. The cast included Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Telugu actor Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Bobby Deol is working on ‘Kanguva‘, starring Suriya.

The film comes from ‘Siruthai’ Siva and marks his first collaboration with the ‘Singam’ actor. The film features Disha Patani as the leading lady and marks her Tamil debut. The actress was to enter the industry with ‘Sangamithra’ but failed to materialise. ‘Kanguva’ has a strong cast that includes Natty, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Deepa Venkat, and the late G. Marimuthu. Kanguva is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, Its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Bobby Deol also has the Pawan Kalyan-led ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in his kitty.