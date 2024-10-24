Jack Jones, Grammy Winner And ‘Love Boat’ Theme Singer, Dies At 86

Jack Jones, the Grammy-winning singer known for hits like “Lollipops and Roses,” “Wives and Lovers,” and “The Impossible Dream,” passed away at the age of 86. He died on Wednesday evening at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Jack Jones, the Grammy-winning singer known for hits like “Lollipops and Roses,” “Wives and Lovers,” and “The Impossible Dream,” passed away at the age of 86. He died on Wednesday evening at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, after a two-year battle with leukemia, according to his stepdaughter Nicole Whitty, who confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born into a family deeply rooted in entertainment, Jones was the son of actress Irene Hervey, an Emmy nominee, and Allan Jones, a tenor known for his roles in Show Boat (1936) and A Night at the Opera (1935). Allan Jones also had a hit song with “The Donkey Serenade.”

The Love Boat

From 1977, Jones became the voice behind the theme song for The Love Boat, which ran for eight seasons and over 200 episodes. The iconic song, written by Charles Fox and Paul Williams, contributed to Jones’ long-standing career, and for many fans, it became a signature part of his legacy. He once mentioned to Las Vegas Magazine that his involvement with The Love Boat theme made his experience on cruise ships particularly enjoyable, as he would perform on board while staying in the best suites.

In 1979, he released “The Love Boat Theme” as a single, paired with Barry Manilow’s “Ready to Take a Chance Again.” The song became a staple of his concerts, though Jones was also known to poke fun at it, as seen in his cameo in Airplane II: The Sequel (1982), where he performed the song in a lounge singer role. The theme even appeared in popular films, such as *Demolition Man* (1993), during a scene with Sandra Bullock and Sylvester Stallone.

Jack Jones married six times

Known for his charming stage persona, Jones was married six times, including a brief marriage to actress Jill St. John in the late 1960s. He was also romantically linked to actress Susan George.

Jones’ music career began in 1959 when he signed his first recording contract with Capitol Records and released his debut album, This Love of Mine, featuring the Steve Allen composition “This Could Be the Start of Something Big.” Born John Allan Jones in Los Angeles on January 14, 1938, he later recalled that his birth coincided with his father’s recording of “Donkey Serenade” for RCA Victor.

Jones began performing in his teens and by 1958 was already sharing the stage with his father in Las Vegas. He recounted a story about finding a Las Vegas newspaper clip from that time, which featured his father and himself performing at the Thunderbird Hotel and Casino.

Jack Jones notable success

In 1980, the father-son duo performed together one final time in an episode of The Love Boat. The plot mirrored a real-life situation involving Robert Alda and Alan Alda, where a father and son were brought together under similar circumstances.

Jones achieved notable success on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, with nine top 10 singles, including three number-one hits: “The Race Is On” (1965), “The Impossible Dream” (1966), and “Lady” (1967). He received Grammy nominations for “The Impossible Dream,” a song from *Man of La Mancha*, and again in 1998 for his tribute album to Tony Bennett.

Jones family

Jones is survived by his wife Eleonara, whom he married in 2009, his daughters Crystal and Nicole, stepdaughters Colette and Nicole, grandchildren Grace, Mercer, and Agnes, and his dog, Ivy. Throughout his career, Jones remained a popular figure on the Las Vegas entertainment scene, performing for over seven decades and releasing more than 50 albums.

Reflecting on his career, Jones once said he aimed to evoke emotions through his songs, whether making people laugh, cry, or reflect, citing John Sebastian’s “I Had a Dream” as an example of a song with a powerful message.

Read More: Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours