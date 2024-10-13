‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

According to Sacnilk, 'Jigra' collected Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday (October 12). This figure is nearly 42% higher than the Rs 4.55 crore it earned on the opening day.

‘Jigra’, which opened in theatres on October 11, is doing reasonably well at the box office despite mixed reviews .It collected Rs 4.55 crore (nett) on the first day and then witnessed good growth on October 12. The film hit screens alongside the Rajkummar Rao-led ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. ‘Jigra’ features Alia Bhatt in the role of a caring sister and is directed by Vasan Bala.

Jigra Soars On Second Day

Alia Bhatt has become the talk of the town because of her latest movie ‘Jigra’, which hit screens on Friday (October 11). The film features her in an intense avatar and marks her first collaboration with Vasan Bala, who rose to fame with ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. ‘Jigra’ created a buzz among fans prior to its release with its emotionally-gripping trailer. This appears to be working in its favour

According to Sacnilk, ‘Jigra’ collected Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday (October 12). This figure is nearly 42% higher than the Rs 4.55 crore it earned on the opening day. The 2-day collection stands at Rs 11.5 crore. The film is expected to grow on Sunday (October 13) as its a Sunday. Its fate will, however, determined by whether it holds it holds on weekdays.

About Jigra

‘Jigra’ is Alia Bhatt’s second production effort following her 2022 Netflix black-comedy ‘Darlings’. She is co-producing this new project with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11. It is directed by Vasan Bala.

Post this, Alia Bhatt will appear in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, where she will star alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She was previously seen with Ranbir in ‘Brahmastra’. Similarly, she previously collaborated with Vicky on the Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ Alia is currently working on ‘Alpha’, which features Sharvari as the parallel lead.It is a part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, which includes the ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Pathaan’.