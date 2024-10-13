Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

According to Sacnilk, 'Jigra' collected Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday (October 12). This figure is nearly 42% higher than the Rs 4.55 crore it earned on the opening day.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

‘Jigra’, which opened in theatres on October 11, is doing reasonably well at the box office despite mixed reviews .It collected Rs 4.55 crore (nett) on the first day and then witnessed good growth on October 12. The film hit screens alongside the Rajkummar Rao-led ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. ‘Jigra’ features Alia Bhatt in the role of a caring sister and is directed by Vasan Bala.

Jigra Soars On Second Day

Alia Bhatt has become the talk of the town because of her latest movie ‘Jigra’, which hit screens on Friday (October 11). The film features her in an intense avatar and marks her first collaboration with Vasan Bala, who rose to fame with ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. ‘Jigra’ created a buzz among fans prior to its release with its emotionally-gripping trailer. This appears to be working in its favour

According to Sacnilk, ‘Jigra’ collected Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday (October 12). This figure is nearly 42% higher than the Rs 4.55 crore it earned on the opening day. The 2-day collection stands at Rs 11.5 crore. The film is expected to grow on Sunday (October 13) as its a Sunday. Its fate will, however, determined by whether it holds it holds on weekdays.

About Jigra

‘Jigra’ is Alia Bhatt’s second production effort following her 2022 Netflix black-comedy ‘Darlings’. She is co-producing this new project with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11. It is directed by Vasan Bala.

Post this, Alia Bhatt will appear in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, where she will star alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She was previously seen with Ranbir in ‘Brahmastra’. Similarly, she previously collaborated with Vicky on the Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ Alia is currently working on ‘Alpha’, which features Sharvari as the parallel lead.It is a part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, which includes the ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Pathaan’.

MUST READ | ‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Filed under

alia bhatt jigra Jigra Box Office Collection Day 2
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Baba Siddique Murder Case: NCP Cancels All Its Programmes Scheduled Today

Baba Siddique Murder Case: NCP Cancels All Its Programmes Scheduled Today

Sanju Samson On Ton Against Bangladesh: I Know How To Handle Pressure

Sanju Samson On Ton Against Bangladesh: I Know How To Handle Pressure

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind The Murder Of Baba Siddique?

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind The Murder Of Baba Siddique?

‘Shocking And Saddening’: Rahul Gandhi’s Message On Murder Of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

‘Shocking And Saddening’: Rahul Gandhi’s Message On Murder Of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Entertainment

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Brantley Gilbert: Country Singer’s Wife Gives Birth On Tour Bus In Middle Of His Concert

Brantley Gilbert: Country Singer’s Wife Gives Birth On Tour Bus In Middle Of His Concert

Kanye West: Rapper Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant At A Party Hosted With Sean Diddy

Kanye West: Rapper Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant At A Party Hosted With

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox