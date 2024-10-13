Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
'Vettaiyan' Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth's Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth first major release of the year, is doing well at the box office despite mixed reviews. According to Sacnilk, the cop drama collected nearly Rs 26 crore (nett) on October 12 and remained the top choice of movie buffs

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

The Rajinikanth-led ‘Vettaiyan’, which hit screens on Thursday (October 10), opened to a thunderous response at the domestic box office and made nearly Rs 30 crore on the first day. It subsequently fared reasonably well on Friday (October 11) and witnessed some growth on Saturday (October 12)

The biggie created a fair deal of buzz in the industry prior to its release as it is the Super One’s first collaboration with TJ Gnanavel, the director of Suriya’s Jai Bhim. Vettaiyan’s star-studded cast and hard-hitting subject also added to the curiosity surrounding it. .

Vettaiyan Has A Good Third Day

‘Vettaiyan’, Rajinikanth’s first major release of the year, is doing well at the box office despite mixed reviews. According to Sacnilk, the cop drama collected nearly Rs 26 crore (nett) on October 12 and remained the top choice of movie buffs.This figure is roughly 8% higher than the Rs 24 crore it earned on October 11 The film’s 3-day collection stands at Rs 81.70 crore. A major chunk of this comes from the Tamil version. The film has, however, failed to take off in Hindi despite the fact that it features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

‘Vettaiyan’ is Rajinikanth’s first major release after ‘Jailer’ (2023), which did well at the box office and proved to be a critical success. It remains to be seen whether TJ Gnanevel’s film helps the mass hero score another success.

What’s The Film About?

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama about encounter killings and malpractices in the education sector. . The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘Vikram’. Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati plays Nat, the scheming ruthless antagonist. . The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise

‘Vettaiyan’ was released in theatres on October 10.

