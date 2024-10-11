Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today, fans and his colleagues from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend their warm greetings to the OG "Angry Young Man".

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today, fans and his colleagues from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend their warm greetings to the OG “Angry Young Man”.

In an Instagram post, Kajol expressed gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for always inspiring her and others.
“Happy Birthday, Amitji! You’ve always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are! @amitabhbachchan,” she wrote.

Kajol has worked with Big B in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, which was released in theatres in 2001.

Amitabh Bachchan also received a special message from Maniesh Paul on his birthday.

Maniesh, who calls him a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram and wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads Fan boy for life and you know it.”

He made his post more captivating by uploading his pictures with Big B.

Have a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Vettaiyan’ with Rajinikanth was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

MUST READ | Actor Mario Lopez Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan birthday Kajol
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox