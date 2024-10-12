‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 4.25 crore (nett) on the first day. This essentially means it has opened lower than 'Raazi '(Rs 7.53 crore) and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (Rs 10 crore).

‘Jigra’, which opened in theatres on October 11, is off to a decent start at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film hit screens alongside the Rajkummar Rao-led ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. ‘Jigra’ features Alia Bhatt in the role of a caring sister and is directed by Vasan Bala.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra Is Off To A Fair Start

Alia Bhatt is in the limelight because of her latest movie ‘Jigra’, which hit screens on Friday (October 11). The film features her in an intense avatar and marks her first collaboration with Vasan Bala, the director of ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. ‘Jigra’ created a buzz among fans prior to its release with its intense trailer. This helped the action-thriller take a good start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 4.25 crore (nett) on the first day. This essentially means it has opened lower than ‘Raazi ‘(Rs 7.53 crore) and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (Rs 10 crore). Jigra is expected to witness some growth today (October 12) as it’s a weekend . Its fate will ultimately be determined by whether it stays stable on Monday (October 14).

About Jigra

Jigra is Alia’s first theatrical release after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which was directed by Karan Johar. The romantic drama featured Ranveer Singh as Rocky and did well at the box office.

‘Jigra’ is Alia Bhatt’s second production effort following her 2022 Netflix black-comedy ‘Darlings’. She is co-producing this new project with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film hit screens on October 11. It is directed by Vasan Bala. Post this, Alia Bhatt will appear in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, where she will star alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She was previously seen with Ranbir in ‘Brahmastra’. Similarly, she previously collaborated with Vicky on the spy-thriller ‘Raazi’. Alia also has ‘Alpha’ in her kitty.