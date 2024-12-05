Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Amber Heard is embracing motherhood once again. According to reports, the actress is expecting her second child. Already a proud mother to 3-year-old Oonagh Paige, Heard is said to be over the moon. Living in Spain after her legal battles with Johnny Depp, she's focused on a fresh start.

Amber Heard is going to welcome her second child as she continues embracing life in Spain. The 38-year-old actress, already a proud mother to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, is reportedly overjoyed at the news, according to a spokesperson who confirmed the development to PEOPLE.

While details about Heard’s pregnancy are still kept to herself, her representative claimed that the actress is excited but wants to keep it private this early. “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” they stated.

Amber welcomed her daughter Oonagh via surrogacy on April 8, 2021. In July of the same year, she shared her journey publicly and expressed pride in her decision to have a child on her own terms. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard wrote at the time, highlighting how empowering the experience was.

Challenging Norms Of Motherhood

Amber Heard has challenged societal expectations of motherhood at every step. In her reflection, she said, “I hope we get to a point where having a crib doesn’t require a ring.” The actress has been vocal about encouraging women to break free from traditional norms and explore alternative paths to starting a family.

Heard’s views resonate with her personal life. She was married to the famous actor Johnny Depp for 15 months. Their marriage ended in May 2016 when allegations of domestic violence emerged. After a well-publicized court battle, Heard has dedicated herself to forging an independent life.

New Life In Spain

After her tumultuous defamation case with Depp, Heard relocated to Spain to seek peace and a fresh start. Despite stepping away from the Hollywood limelight, she often offers glimpses into her life as a mother. Last year, she surprised fans by showcasing her fluent Spanish in a TikTok video, hinting at how deeply she has embraced her new surroundings.

She has found healing with her move to Spain. Since then, she has been focused on rebuilding her life, while at the same time raising her daughter in an environment free from public attention.

Who Is The Mistery Man?

We are yet to know the identity of the second child’s father. As such, all these media and even the fans can’t help speculating the details of it. Rest assured, as soon as all this is sorted out, we will ensure you stay abreast with all updates in this scintillating story. Stay updated!

ALSO READ | Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’