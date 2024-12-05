Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry recently addressed the persistent rumours about his marriage to Meghan Markle at the 2024 DealBook Summit. He dismissed the growing media speculation, particularly the claims of divorce, with humour and frustration.

At the 2024 DealBook Summit in New York, Prince Harry addressed the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Meghan Markle, dismissing the claims with a mix of humour and frustration. This public appearance provided an opportunity for the Duke of Sussex to reflect on the constant media attention and the personal challenges that come with it, especially regarding his family’s safety.

Prince Harry’s Response to Divorce Speculation

The Duke of Sussex was candid about the persistent divorce rumours, which have been fueled by the couple’s separate public appearances in recent months. During a 35-minute conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Harry was asked about the media’s growing fascination with him and Meghan attending events apart. Sorkin, referencing the coverage, remarked on the media’s obsession with the couple’s every move.

Prince Harry responded lightheartedly, joking, “Because you invited me, you should have known!” and then added, “You should have known this was going to happen.” Despite the playful tone, his comment highlighted the constant scrutiny the couple faces.

When asked about the persistent divorce rumours, Harry expressed disbelief at the false claims, noting that reports had suggested they had moved houses and divorced multiple times. “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?” he remarked, clearly frustrated. Despite the barrage of misinformation, Harry emphasized the best response is to ignore the rumours. “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it,” he added.

In a candid moment, Prince Harry expressed empathy for those perpetuating the rumours, calling them “trolls.” He shared, “The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.” His comments reflect his frustration with the constant false narratives about his personal life.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have been the subjects of ongoing media scrutiny, exacerbated by their decision to relocate to California and their outspoken public statements. The couple’s separate public appearances have only fueled speculation about the state of their marriage. However, Harry’s comments at the DealBook Summit seem to suggest that despite the media’s relentless focus, their relationship remains strong.

Beyond addressing the rumours, Prince Harry also spoke about the dangers posed by the media’s intense focus on his family. He has long voiced concerns about his family’s safety, particularly in relation to the British tabloids’ coverage. “It’s still dangerous,” Harry said, emphasizing the genuine risks posed by media attention. “Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he explained.

These safety concerns have kept Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, in California, away from the intense media environment in the UK. Harry’s remarks underscore his ongoing dedication to protecting his family from harm and the continued pressure they face from the media.

Despite the ongoing media challenges, Prince Harry and Meghan continue their philanthropic work through the Archewell Foundation. They remain focused on charitable initiatives that promote social causes and prioritize raising their children away from the public eye. The Sussexes have made it clear that family, privacy, and security are their top priorities, even as they navigate the pressures of public life.

A United Front Amidst Media Chaos

Prince Harry’s remarks at the 2024 DealBook Summit suggest that despite the relentless media scrutiny and the barrage of rumours, he and Meghan remain committed to each other and their family. While the media continues to speculate about their lives, the Sussexes continue to focus on their charity work and maintaining a sense of normalcy and safety for their children.