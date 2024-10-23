Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber is open to the possibility of pursuing legal action against his former business managers. A recent report reveals that the 30-year-old pop star is considering a lawsuit against his ex-employees due to their alleged mishandling of his substantial fortune, estimated at $300 million.

A recent report reveals that the 30-year-old pop star is considering a lawsuit against his ex-employees due to their alleged mishandling of his substantial fortune, estimated at $300 million. Sources indicate that Justin has been frustrated with these managers for several years, believing that their decisions have resulted in significant financial losses.

Justin consulting with his team

While the specific amount reportedly wasted was not disclosed, it is described as considerable. As a new father to his son Jack, whom he welcomed with wife Hailey Bieber, Justin has been consulting with his team to evaluate whether legal action is the best course of action. However, his current team is divided on whether he should proceed with a lawsuit.

Despite the reported financial losses, Justin’s net worth remains around $300 million, bolstered by the $200 million sale of his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in January 2023.

Justin Bieber feels disgusted for Diddy

The contemplation of a lawsuit coincides with ongoing media attention regarding Justin’s relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was arrested in September on various serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and trafficking. Amid speculation that Justin could be a potential victim in the situation, reports indicated that he feels “completely disgusted” by the allegations against Diddy.

Justin reportedly wishes to distance himself from the 54-year-old mogul and has been advised to avoid any association with him. The source also mentioned that Justin is currently struggling mentally, especially given his history with Diddy, making the allegations difficult for him to process.

Justin Bieber and Diddy together

However, despite the surrounding controversy, his joy as a new dad is reportedly helping him manage his anxiety about Diddy. Another report highlighted that Justin is making every effort to steer clear of the situation to protect his family.

Even though videos resurfacing of Justin and Diddy together have stirred online discussions, the arrival of his newborn has provided a welcome distraction from the scandal. The insider noted that Justin is determined not to let the controversy affect these precious moments with his family, describing the experience of welcoming Jack as a “dream come true” for both him and Hailey, who takes immense pride in supporting him.

