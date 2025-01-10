Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

On his 85th birthday, the world celebrates not just K.J. Yesudas’ voice, but his legacy of uniting hearts through music. His contributions have enriched the cultural tapestry of India and continue to inspire generations.

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

The legendary singer K.J. Yesudas celebrates his 85th birthday today, January 10. With an unmatched career spanning over six decades and more than 50,000 songs across multiple languages, Yesudas stands as a towering figure in Indian music. Known fondly as the “Gana Gandharvan” (Celestial Singer), his voice has transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries. From Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu to Hindi, Bengali, and even Arabic and Russian, Yesudas’ music continues to captivate millions. On this special occasion, let’s look back at his inspiring journey and timeless contributions to the world of music.

A Musical Prodigy: The Early Life of K.J. Yesudas

Kattassery Joseph Yesudas was born in Fort Kochi, Kerala, in 1940 to a musically inclined family. His father, Augustine Joseph, was a stage performer and classical musician who recognized his son’s talent early on and nurtured it. Yesudas pursued formal training at the Sree Swati Thirunal College of Music in Trivandrum and honed his skills in both Carnatic and Hindustani music, which later defined his versatility as a singer.

First Foray into Cinema: A Journey Begins

Yesudas began his playback singing career in Malayalam cinema with the song “Jaathi Bhedam Matha Dwesham” from the movie Kalpadukal in 1961. This was the start of an illustrious career.

  • Tamil Debut: His first Tamil song was “Neeyum Bommai Naanum Bommai” from the film Bommai (1964), composed by S. Balachander.
  • Telugu Debut: Yesudas entered the Telugu industry with “Tene Manasulu” in the film of the same name (1965).
  • Hindi Debut: His iconic Hindi debut came with “Jaaneman Jaaneman” from Chhoti Si Baat (1975), composed by Salil Chowdhury.

Awards and Honors

K.J. Yesudas’ unparalleled contributions to music have been recognized with numerous awards, including:

  • 7 National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer
  • Padma Shri (1975) and Padma Bhushan (2002)
  • Multiple state awards across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka
  • Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1992)
  • Honorary doctorates from various institutions

Yesudas’ influence extends beyond accolades; he has been a mentor to countless aspiring musicians and an ambassador of Indian music globally.

Top 10 Songs of K.J. Yesudas

Tamil Songs 

  1. Raja Raja Chozhan Naan – Rettai Vaal Kuruvi
    • A historic and soulful song composed by Ilaiyaraaja, celebrating Tamil heritage.
  2. Kanne Kalaimaane – Moondram Pirai
    • A melancholic melody with deep emotional resonance, composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
  3. Andhi Mazhai Pozhigirathu – Rajapaarvai
    • A romantic classic that showcases Yesudas’s smooth and emotive vocals, composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
  4. Poove Sempoove – Solla Thudikkuthu Manasu
    • A melodious track that highlights Yesudas’s versatility, another gem by Ilaiyaraaja.
  5. Vellai Pura Ondru – Pudhiya Mugam
    • A soothing melody that became iconic, composed by A.R. Rahman.
  6. Malare Kurinji Malare – Dr. Siva
    • A classic song blending Yesudas’s classical training with M.S. Viswanathan’s composition.
  7. Aarariraro – Raam
    • A moving lullaby composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, showcasing Yesudas’s tender voice.
  8. Deivam Thandha Veedu – Aval Oru Thodarkathai
    • A philosophical song that reflects life’s truths, composed by M.S. Viswanathan.
  9. Thendral Vandhu Theendum Pothu – Avatharam
    • A haunting melody by Ilaiyaraaja, with Yesudas bringing out its essence beautifully.
  10. En Iniya Pon Nilave – Moodu Pani
    • A romantic and evergreen classic by Ilaiyaraaja.

Malayalam

  1. Harimuraleeravam – Aaraam Thampuran
  2. Pramadavanam – His Highness Abdullah
  3. Ramakadha Ganalayam – Bharatham
  4. Gopike Nin Viral – Kamaladalam
  5. Manushyan Mathangale Srishtichu – Achanum Bappayum
  6. Devanganangal Kayyozhinja Thaarakam”– Njaan Gandharvan
  7. Aayiram Padasarangal – Nakhakshathangal
  8. Sangeethame Amara Sallapame – Sargam
  9. Amma Poovinum – Adwaitham
  10. Aakashamake – Bharatham

Telugu

  1. Toli Sandhya Velalo – Pranam Khareedu
  2. Chukkalanti Ammayi – Sitaara
  3. Aakasham Lo Sagam – Meghasandesam
  4. Oka Brundavanam – Pooja
  5. Raaga Deepam – Shankarabharanam
  6. Deva Devam Bhaje – Dasavatharam
  7. Naa Paata Nee Nota – Saagara Sangamam
  8. Seethamma Andalu – Sitaara
  9. Sruthilayalu – Sagara Sangamam
  10. Ee Theega Puvvuno – Muthyala Muggu

Hindi

  1. Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein – Sadma
  2. Gori Tera Gaon – Chitchor
  3. Jaaneman Jaaneman – Chhoti Si Baat
  4. Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya – Swarna Kamal
  5. Jab Deep Jale Aana – Chitchor
  6. Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha – Live rendition
  7. Dil Ke Tukde Tukde – Dada
  8. Aaj Se Pehle – Chitchor
  9. O Goriya Re – Naiyya
  10. Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana – Yesudas’ rendition

On his 85th birthday, the world celebrates not just K.J. Yesudas’ voice, but his legacy of uniting hearts through music. His contributions have enriched the cultural tapestry of India and continue to inspire generations.

ALSO READ: Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Filed under

K.J. Yesudas Singer Yesudas birthday

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Language Debate: ‘Hindi Is An Official Language, Not National,’ DMK Backs, BJP Criticizes

Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Language Debate: ‘Hindi Is An Official Language, Not National,’ DMK Backs, BJP...

China Focus: China Launches Advanced Attosecond Laser Infrastructure to Propel Scientific Research and Technology

China Focus: China Launches Advanced Attosecond Laser Infrastructure to Propel Scientific Research and Technology

We’re Setting It Up: Trump Reveals His Plans To Meet Putin But Does Russian President Feel The Same?

We’re Setting It Up: Trump Reveals His Plans To Meet Putin But Does Russian President...

“Officials Responsible If Periyar River Gets Polluted”: Kerala HC

“Officials Responsible If Periyar River Gets Polluted”: Kerala HC

Entertainment

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated

Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid LA Wildfire

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox