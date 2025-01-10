K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

On his 85th birthday, the world celebrates not just K.J. Yesudas’ voice, but his legacy of uniting hearts through music. His contributions have enriched the cultural tapestry of India and continue to inspire generations.

The legendary singer K.J. Yesudas celebrates his 85th birthday today, January 10. With an unmatched career spanning over six decades and more than 50,000 songs across multiple languages, Yesudas stands as a towering figure in Indian music. Known fondly as the “Gana Gandharvan” (Celestial Singer), his voice has transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries. From Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu to Hindi, Bengali, and even Arabic and Russian, Yesudas’ music continues to captivate millions. On this special occasion, let’s look back at his inspiring journey and timeless contributions to the world of music.

A Musical Prodigy: The Early Life of K.J. Yesudas

Kattassery Joseph Yesudas was born in Fort Kochi, Kerala, in 1940 to a musically inclined family. His father, Augustine Joseph, was a stage performer and classical musician who recognized his son’s talent early on and nurtured it. Yesudas pursued formal training at the Sree Swati Thirunal College of Music in Trivandrum and honed his skills in both Carnatic and Hindustani music, which later defined his versatility as a singer.

First Foray into Cinema: A Journey Begins

Yesudas began his playback singing career in Malayalam cinema with the song “Jaathi Bhedam Matha Dwesham” from the movie Kalpadukal in 1961. This was the start of an illustrious career.

Tamil Debut: His first Tamil song was "Neeyum Bommai Naanum Bommai" from the film Bommai (1964), composed by S. Balachander.

Telugu Debut: Yesudas entered the Telugu industry with "Tene Manasulu" in the film of the same name (1965).

Hindi Debut: His iconic Hindi debut came with "Jaaneman Jaaneman" from Chhoti Si Baat (1975), composed by Salil Chowdhury.

Awards and Honors

K.J. Yesudas’ unparalleled contributions to music have been recognized with numerous awards, including:

7 National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer

for Best Male Playback Singer Padma Shri (1975) and Padma Bhushan (2002)

and Multiple state awards across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1992)

Honorary doctorates from various institutions

Yesudas’ influence extends beyond accolades; he has been a mentor to countless aspiring musicians and an ambassador of Indian music globally.

Top 10 Songs of K.J. Yesudas

Tamil Songs

Raja Raja Chozhan Naan – Rettai Vaal Kuruvi A historic and soulful song composed by Ilaiyaraaja, celebrating Tamil heritage. Kanne Kalaimaane – Moondram Pirai A melancholic melody with deep emotional resonance, composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Andhi Mazhai Pozhigirathu – Rajapaarvai A romantic classic that showcases Yesudas’s smooth and emotive vocals, composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Poove Sempoove – Solla Thudikkuthu Manasu A melodious track that highlights Yesudas’s versatility, another gem by Ilaiyaraaja. Vellai Pura Ondru – Pudhiya Mugam A soothing melody that became iconic, composed by A.R. Rahman. Malare Kurinji Malare – Dr. Siva A classic song blending Yesudas’s classical training with M.S. Viswanathan’s composition. Aarariraro – Raam A moving lullaby composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, showcasing Yesudas’s tender voice. Deivam Thandha Veedu – Aval Oru Thodarkathai A philosophical song that reflects life’s truths, composed by M.S. Viswanathan. Thendral Vandhu Theendum Pothu – Avatharam A haunting melody by Ilaiyaraaja, with Yesudas bringing out its essence beautifully. En Iniya Pon Nilave – Moodu Pani A romantic and evergreen classic by Ilaiyaraaja.

Malayalam

Harimuraleeravam – Aaraam Thampuran Pramadavanam – His Highness Abdullah Ramakadha Ganalayam – Bharatham Gopike Nin Viral – Kamaladalam Manushyan Mathangale Srishtichu – Achanum Bappayum Devanganangal Kayyozhinja Thaarakam”– Njaan Gandharvan Aayiram Padasarangal – Nakhakshathangal Sangeethame Amara Sallapame – Sargam Amma Poovinum – Adwaitham Aakashamake – Bharatham

Telugu

Toli Sandhya Velalo – Pranam Khareedu Chukkalanti Ammayi – Sitaara Aakasham Lo Sagam – Meghasandesam Oka Brundavanam – Pooja Raaga Deepam – Shankarabharanam Deva Devam Bhaje – Dasavatharam Naa Paata Nee Nota – Saagara Sangamam Seethamma Andalu – Sitaara Sruthilayalu – Sagara Sangamam Ee Theega Puvvuno – Muthyala Muggu

Hindi

Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein – Sadma Gori Tera Gaon – Chitchor Jaaneman Jaaneman – Chhoti Si Baat Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya – Swarna Kamal Jab Deep Jale Aana – Chitchor Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha – Live rendition Dil Ke Tukde Tukde – Dada Aaj Se Pehle – Chitchor O Goriya Re – Naiyya Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana – Yesudas’ rendition

On his 85th birthday, the world celebrates not just K.J. Yesudas’ voice, but his legacy of uniting hearts through music. His contributions have enriched the cultural tapestry of India and continue to inspire generations.

