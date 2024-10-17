Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-pop sensation J-Hope, a member of the globally acclaimed group BTS, was discharged from his mandatory military service on Thursday, after completing an 18-month commitment.

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-pop sensation J-Hope, a member of the globally acclaimed group BTS, was discharged from his mandatory military service on Thursday, after completing an 18-month commitment.
J-Hope shared the news on his Instagram story.
His return has ignited excitement among fans and industry insiders, who anticipate a possible reunion of the band in the near future.
J-Hope (30), is the second member of the seven-member group to conclude his military duty, following the eldest member, Jin, who completed his service in June.
A video on X shared by BTS fan page BTS Charts Daily has gone viral showing, J-Hope clad in military uniform and a black beret.

J-Hope was greeted by Jin, approximately 100 enthusiastic fans, and a throng of reporters at a military base in Wonju, located in Gangwon province.
The remaining four members of BTS began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations.
Since their debut in 2013, BTS has achieved remarkable success, selling over 56 million physical albums and singles and securing six No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard.

BTS J-Hope K-POP
