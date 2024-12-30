Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

Hritik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, will return to theaters, marking its 25th anniversary.

Hrithik Roshan, will celebrate his 51st birthday on January 10, 2025. On this special occasion, fans have a double reason to celebrate, as the superstar’s iconic debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, will return to theaters, marking its 25th anniversary.

25 Years of Stardom

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai first hit theaters on January 14, 2000, catapulting Hrithik Roshan into overnight stardom. Directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, the romantic thriller struck gold at the box office, thanks to its engaging storyline, Hrithik’s brilliant dual performance, and its chart-topping soundtrack.

Songs like “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” and “Na Tum Jano Na Hum” became instant classics, and Hrithik’s signature dance moves left audiences spellbound.

To celebrate this milestone, the film has been digitally remastered for a crisp and vibrant cinematic experience.

This allows a new generation of fans, many of whom may not have seen the movie during its original run, to enjoy the charm of Hrithik’s debut in high quality.

Behind the Scenes of the Re-release

Rakesh Roshan is personally overseeing every detail of the re-release to ensure the film resonates with today’s audience. Having recently re-released his other cult classic, Karan Arjun, for its 30th anniversary, Rakesh is leaving no stone unturned.

The trailer for the remastered Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has already started playing in theaters and will be available digitally in early January 2025, further building excitement among fans.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel, who shared the screen with Hrithik.

Supporting performances from stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, and Ashish Vidyarthi added depth and brilliance to the film.

The combination of a heartfelt love story, action-packed drama, and a peppy soundtrack made the movie a timeless classic.

Hrithik’s Current and Future Projects

Even as fans gear up for this nostalgic journey, Hrithik Roshan is keeping busy with major projects. He is currently filming War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe, and preparing to start work on the highly anticipated Krrish 4. With these films in the pipeline, Hrithik continues to solidify his legacy as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and beloved actors.

ALSO READ: Watch | Asha Bhosle Surprises Fans With Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance At Dubai Concert

Filed under

bollywood Hritik Roshan

