Monday, December 30, 2024
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle surprised her fans by jumping on a late social media trend at a recent concert in Dubai on Sunday. The legendary singer performed the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla’s popular song ‘Tauba Tauba,’ leaving her audience in awe. Dharma Productions shared a video of this unexpected performance, showing Asha Bhosle […]

Watch | Asha Bhosle Surprises Fans With Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance At Dubai Concert

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle surprised her fans by jumping on a late social media trend at a recent concert in Dubai on Sunday. The legendary singer performed the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla’s popular song ‘Tauba Tauba,’ leaving her audience in awe. Dharma Productions shared a video of this unexpected performance, showing Asha Bhosle in a white saree, accessorized with a white necklace, performing the iconic steps while singing the superhit track from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz. The moment was described as ‘Tauba Tauba met timeless charm’ by Dharma Productions, who praised the singer’s grace and energy.

A Legendary Performance That Blended the Old with the New

Asha Bhosle, known for her timeless hits like In Aankhon Ki Masti, not only sang the track in her melodious voice but also embraced the dance moves associated with it. Fans took to social media to express their admiration, flooding the comments with heart-shaped emojis and fire icons to celebrate the legendary singer’s performance. Dharma Productions also remarked, “2024 saved the best for last! Asha Bhosle ji bringing her charm to #TaubaTauba and blessing us for an incredible 2025!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Karan Aujla’s Gratitude and Tribute to Asha Bhosle

Karan Aujla, the original singer of ‘Tauba Tauba,’ shared his heartfelt gratitude towards Asha Bhosle for performing his track. He called the moment iconic and unforgettable, sharing a message on Instagram stories. Aujla praised Asha Bhosle as the “living Goddess of music” and recalled how the song came from humble beginnings, written by a young artist with no formal musical background. The artist’s reflection on the moment showed his deep appreciation, inspiring him to continue creating music for his fans.

Along with Asha Bhosle, singer Sonu Nigam also performed at the concert, making the event even more memorable. Asha Bhosle was joined by her granddaughter, singer Zanai Bhosle, who added a special touch to the event.

