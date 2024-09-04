In the video, Kamal Haasan is seen arriving at the studio and stepping into the recording booth, delivering his powerful vocals that perfectly complement the song's emotional depth.

The highly anticipated film Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Aravind Swami, has just unveiled a new song video, “Yaaro Ivan Yaaro,” featuring the iconic Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan on vocals. Released on September 1, the video not only showcases the soulful track but also offers fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the recording session.

In the video, Kamal Haasan is seen arriving at the studio and stepping into the recording booth, delivering his powerful vocals that perfectly complement the song’s emotional depth. The film’s team shared the video with the caption: “Here’s the Music Video of ‘Yaaro Ivan Yaaro’ from Meiyazhagan, Sung by Kamal Haasan, Lyrics Written by Uma Devi, Music Composed by Govind Vasantha. Hit the Play button now and let the music take you on a journey of emotions!”

As anticipation builds, the makers of Meiyazhagan have also announced the film’s official release date. Set to hit theatres on September 27, the film promises to be a “breezy journey filled with celebratory moments.” Alongside the release date announcement, a new poster was revealed, further heightening excitement among fans.

With Kamal Haasan’s captivating voice and a stellar cast, Meiyazhagan is poised to be a must-watch film this September.

