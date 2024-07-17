Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Shortened By 12 Minutes Amid Negative Reviews

The Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2 hit screens on July 12 and received negative reviews with viewers criticising the lengthy runtime and the weak screenplay. It also failed to make an impact at the box office, especially in Hindi. The makers have now decided to shorten the film.

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Trimmed By 12 Minutes

‘Indian 2’ had created a great deal of buzz among fans prior to release as it is a sequel to the yesteryear classic ‘Indian’ (1996). The second installment of the franchise, however, failed vto live up to expectations. The vigilante thriller received flak for its lengthy screenplay and predictable narrative. On Wednesday, July 17, the makers announced that they have trimmed the flick keeping in mind the audience’s feedback.

“We heard you! ‘Indian – 2’ is now trimmed by 12 minutes! Now watch the trimmed version of the film in cinemas near you,” read the post.

With this, ‘Indian 2 ‘now has a runtime of two hours and 52 minutes.

About The Film

‘Indian 2’, Kamal Haasan’s second film with ace filmmaker Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who returns to India after many years to eliminate corruption. He then joins forces with Chitra, a YouTuber, and the youth to lead a revolution. Indian 2 features Kamal Hassan as Senapathy, the beloved “Indian Thatha”. He also briefly appears as Chandru, his son, in a flashback sequence. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh, best known for his work on ‘Petta’ and ‘3’. Indian 3, the next installment of the cult saga, is set to open in theatres next year. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Kamal Haasan

‘Indian 2’ opened in theatres on July 12 and is playing in theatres worldwide