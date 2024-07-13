‘Indian 2’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Opens To A Decent Response

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’, which hit screens on July 12, has opened to a fair response at the domestic box office despite receiving mixed reviews. According to reports, the vigilante thriller netted Rs 26 crore across languages.

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Off To A Decent Start At Box Office

‘Indian 2’, fronted by Kamal Haasan and directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, has taken a good start at the box office. According to Sacnik, it collected nearly 26 crore (nett) on the opening day. The film netted around Rs 17 crore in Tamil.

Similarly, it raked in a respectable Rs 7.9 crore in Telugu. However, the Hindi version failed to impress and collected a meagre Rs 1.1 crore on the first day.

The film also received mixed reviews with fans criticising the screenplay but lauding Kamal Haasan’s performance. It remains to be seen if the mediocre word of mouth affects the film once the initial buzz dies down.

Interestingly, ‘Indian 2’ clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira. The underdog saga. centres on Veer, a pilot-turned-businessman, who tries to launch a low-cost airline. Its cast includes Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Prakash Belawadi.

About ‘Indian 2’

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante thriller that revolves around an aged freedom fighter who wages a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. ‘Indian 2’ features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first full-fledged release after ‘Vikram’ (2022). The sequel’s cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and the late Manobala.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh. The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has struck a chord with the audience. Indian 3, a sequel to Indian, has already been filmed. Kajal Aggarwal will appear as the leading lady in the third installment of the franchise.

‘Indian 2’ is currently playing in theatres worldwide.