Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Emergency found itself in a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the delay in receiving the certification required for its release. The film was embroiled in controversy after Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of inaccurately portraying the community and distorting historical facts. Kangana Ranaut, the film’s director and lead actress, had accused the CBFC of intentionally stalling the certification process to delay the movie’s release. Last month, the CBFC informed the Bombay High Court that Ranaut had agreed to the suggested cuts in the film.

A recently surfaced certificate for the film reveals that, from an initial runtime of 147 minutes, the movie has been shortened by just one minute, now standing at 146 minutes—indicating that the cuts made were minimal.

CBFC certification

Ranaut, who is also a BJP Member of Parliament, confirmed that the CBFC had officially granted the certification for Emergency. The political drama, which had faced multiple postponements over the past couple of months due to concerns about its portrayal of the Sikh community, was initially set to release on September 6. However, the lack of a clearance certificate from the CBFC, essential for public exhibition in India, forced the delay.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana Ranaut shared the news, expressing gratitude to her supporters. She wrote that the team was “glad to announce” that the film had received its censor certificate and promised to announce the release date soon, thanking everyone for their patience and backing.

The biographical political thriller centers on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and explores the period during which she imposed a 21-month emergency from 1975 to 1977. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against one of India’s most turbulent political backdrops, promising to depict significant historical events.

Emergency, a project entirely helmed by Ranaut, features a strong ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in prominent roles.

Delay in Emergency release

Initially scheduled for release on September 6, the film was delayed due to objections raised by Sikh organizations, notably the Shiromani Akali Dal, which claimed that the film misrepresented certain historical facts. This led to a temporary halt in the release of the trailer, further complicating the production’s journey.

Kangana had previously accused the CBFC of delaying the certification for political reasons, hinting that the timing of the delay might be linked to the upcoming elections in Haryana. Despite these setbacks, the film has now been cleared for release, and fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the date.

Emergency has attracted significant attention for its depiction of one of the most controversial chapters in Indian political history, with key events from Indira Gandhi’s rule taking center stage. As both the lead actress and director, Kangana’s portrayal of the former Prime Minister has generated considerable interest and debate among audiences and critics alike.

