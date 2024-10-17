Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Kangana Ranaut’s Film Emergency Receives CBFC Certification; Know More About Release Date

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has officially received certification from the CBFC. The filmmakers have released a statement confirming that the new release date will be revealed shortly.

The film, initially set for release on September 6, faced uncertainty due to ongoing controversies. However, Kangana has now shared a positive update, revealing that the movie has been certified and a release date will be announced shortly.

In an Instagram story, Kangana shared, “We’ve received the certification for our movie Emergency. The release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and support. @manikarnikafilms @zeestudiosofficial @nishantpitti.”

Potrays a politically charged period

The film, which traces the politically charged period of the 1975 Emergency in India, has faced scrutiny over its portrayal of historical events and figures, particularly former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is played by Kangana Ranaut.

After some back-and-forth between the filmmakers and the CBFC, the film has now received its certification. Co-produced by Zee Entertainment, the production agreed to make several cuts suggested by the censor board, ending a period of uncertainty about its release. Kangana, who directed and co-produced the film, expressed her relief on social media, writing, “We are happy to announce we have received the censor certificate for Emergency. The release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and support.”

Why was Emergency release delayed?

Initially scheduled for release on September 6, the film was delayed due to objections raised by Sikh organizations, notably the Shiromani Akali Dal, which claimed that the film misrepresented certain historical facts. This led to a temporary halt in the release of the trailer, further complicating the production’s journey.

Kangana had previously accused the CBFC of delaying the certification for political reasons, hinting that the timing of the delay might be linked to the upcoming elections in Haryana. Despite these setbacks, the film has now been cleared for release, and fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the date.

Emergency has attracted significant attention for its depiction of one of the most controversial chapters in Indian political history, with key events from Indira Gandhi’s rule taking center stage. As both the lead actress and director, Kangana’s portrayal of the former Prime Minister has generated considerable interest and debate among audiences and critics alike.

