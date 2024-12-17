Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Atlee first rose to prominence with his 2013 Tamil debut Raja Rani, produced by AR Murugadoss. Atlee has since directed popular films like Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan.

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote his upcoming film Baby John. His appearance stirred controversy after a segment from the show surfaced online, with some social media users alleging that host Kapil Sharma made an inappropriate remark about Atlee’s appearance. Following online backlash, Sharma broke his silence and defended himself against the accusations.

Addressing a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), where a user claimed, “Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee’s looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don’t judge by appearance, judge by the heart. #Atlee #KapilSharma,” Sharma responded assertively. He denied the allegations and urged people to verify the context by watching the video instead of blindly following such claims.

Sharma wrote, “Dear sir, can you pls explain to me where and when I talked about looks in this video? Please don’t spread hate on social media. Thank you. (Guys watch and decide by yourself; don’t follow anybody’s tweet like a sheep).”

The clip in question shows Kapil Sharma asking Atlee, “Atlee Sir, you’re so young, yet you’ve become such a successful producer and director. Has it ever happened that you met a star for the first time, and they didn’t realize you were Atlee? Did they ask, ‘Where is Atlee?’”

Responding gracefully, Atlee said he understood the question and proceeded to share his perspective. He expressed gratitude toward filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who supported him during his debut film. Atlee explained that Murugadoss focused on his skills and storytelling rather than his appearance, saying, “He didn’t care about how I looked or whether I was capable—he loved my narration. I believe that’s how the world should operate. We should not judge by appearance but by the heart.”

Atlee was joined on the show by Baby John co-stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh. The filmmaker first rose to prominence with his 2013 Tamil debut Raja Rani, produced by AR Murugadoss. Atlee has since directed popular films like Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Filed under

atlee celebrity news KAPIL SHARMA The great indian kapil show Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore After Historic Win

WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore...

Protected Monument? Delhi HC Grants Time To ASI To Conduct Jama Masjid Survey

Protected Monument? Delhi HC Grants Time To ASI To Conduct Jama Masjid Survey

No More Jobs For Humans? THIS Company Has Stopped Hiring Employees As CEO Feels AI Is Capable Enough

No More Jobs For Humans? THIS Company Has Stopped Hiring Employees As CEO Feels AI...

Mahakumbh 2025: Drones As ‘Third Eye’ In Yogi Adityanath’s Hi-Tech Security Initiative

Mahakumbh 2025: Drones As ‘Third Eye’ In Yogi Adityanath’s Hi-Tech Security Initiative

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox