Renowned director Karan Johar wrote a sweet birthday message for his children, Yash and Roohi, on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post that he captioned, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course – an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change…grow up but never change!”

He also expressed gratitude to his mother Hiroo Yash Johar for being his family’s “strength.”

“And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family…and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom,” the caption concluded.

In the post, KJo shared pictures and videos of his kids from their birthday celebrations.

The first pic features KJo twinning with his kids in a purple sweatshirt and matching pants. The director is seen giving kids a warm hug.

In another pic, Yash and Roohi are seen posing with KJo and their grandmother Hiroo Yash Johar.

Karan can be seen kissing his mother’s cheek in one of the photos. Red heart emoticons and messages from friends and fans flooded the comment section shortly after the filmmaker shared the post.

“Happiest birthday love and blessings for Roohi n Yash.. big big love to them hiroo aunty n You,” Sussanne Khan commented.

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Happy birthday,” followed by multiple red heart emoticons.