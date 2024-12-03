Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar has announced his 2025 North American Grand National Tour, with SZA joining him as a special guest. The tour will kick off in April at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, marking the start of a major run across the continent.

Kendrick Lamar has unveiled plans for his 2025 North American tour, set to take place under the banner of the Grand National Tour. The tour will kick off in April at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, with SZA joining him as a special guest.

Kendrick Lamar to perform in various major cities

In addition to Minneapolis, Lamar will perform in various major cities, including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Chicago. He will also stage two performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and two homecoming concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Grand National Tour will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6. Lamar’s latest album, GNX, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in November. SZA is featured on two tracks from the album, “Luther” and “Gloria.” In addition to his upcoming tour, Lamar will also headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates

April 19: Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

April 26: Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 29: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3: Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 5: Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 8: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 9: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27: Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29: San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

June 4: St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

June 6: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 10: Detroit, MI – Ford Field

June 12: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

June 16: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

June 18: Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

Tour’s name is inspired by recent album GNX

The Ford Field performance in Detroit marks a return to one of the city’s largest venues, years after Lamar’s earlier appearances in more intimate spaces such as the Shelter and Holbrook Cafe in Hamtramck.

Lamar, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, will be supporting his recent album GNX, which topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its November release. The tour’s name is inspired by the album title, which references the ’87 Buick Grand National Regal GNX—a car driven by Lamar’s father following the rapper’s birth.

