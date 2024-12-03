Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar has unveiled plans for his 2025 North American tour, set to take place under the banner of the Grand National Tour. The tour will kick off in April at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, with SZA joining him as a special guest.
Kendrick Lamar to perform in various major cities
In addition to Minneapolis, Lamar will perform in various major cities, including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Chicago. He will also stage two performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and two homecoming concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Tickets for the Grand National Tour will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6. Lamar’s latest album, GNX, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in November. SZA is featured on two tracks from the album, “Luther” and “Gloria.” In addition to his upcoming tour, Lamar will also headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.
Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates
April 19: Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
April 23: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
April 26: Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
April 29: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 3: Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 5: Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 8: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 9: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 12: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 17: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
May 21: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 23: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 27: Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
May 29: San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
May 31: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
June 4: St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
June 6: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 10: Detroit, MI – Ford Field
June 12: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
June 16: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
June 18: Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium
Tour’s name is inspired by recent album GNX
The Ford Field performance in Detroit marks a return to one of the city’s largest venues, years after Lamar’s earlier appearances in more intimate spaces such as the Shelter and Holbrook Cafe in Hamtramck.
Lamar, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, will be supporting his recent album GNX, which topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its November release. The tour’s name is inspired by the album title, which references the ’87 Buick Grand National Regal GNX—a car driven by Lamar’s father following the rapper’s birth.
Also Read: Alex Consani: 21-Year Old Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year